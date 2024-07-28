Every Upcoming Henry Cavill Movie Releasing In 2025 & Beyond

British actor Henry Cavill officially has five upcoming movies on the horizon with only one release date announced as of writing.

Cavill found his acting career turned upside down in 2022 as he vacated the roles of DC's Superman and The Witcher's Geralt, paving the way for David Corenswet and Liam Hemsworth, respectively, to take on the characters for future projects.

Henry Cavill's 5 Upcoming Movies

Here are all the latest details on Henry Cavill's five upcoming movies following his surprise superhero movie return in one of the biggest films of 2024 (spoilers):

In the Grey - January 17, 2025

In the Grey is the latest action thriller from The Gentleman director Guy Ritchie which will star Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González in the leading roles. The star-studded action trio will be joined by Carlos Bardem, Fisher Stevens, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Rosamund Pike.

The action thriller wrapped production in October 2023 in Spain as Lionsgate picked up the U.S. distribution rights (via Deadline). The studio has dated In the Grey for release on January 17, 2025.

While limited details have been revealed about In the Grey, GQ reported how CinemaCon attendees were told it will follow "a group who operates in the middle of criminality and the law"

Highlander - TBD

Henry Cavill will seemingly next get in front of the cameras in January 2025 (via Collider) as he takes to Scotland with John Wick director Chad Stahelski for a remake of the 1986 fantasy action-adventure flick Highlander.

Stahelski told in the same interview how the crew has "dug up some of the best sword people" to bring to life the fight scenes of Highlander. Deadline reported Highlander will be a "big-budget" project with costs "north of $100 million."

The 1986 classic starred Christopher Lambert as Russell Nash, a Scottish highlander who uncovers his immortality and lands locked in battle with powerful and wicked immortals seeking to destroy the Earth.

Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake revealed during an earnings call that Highlander will be among the studio's 2026 releases (via IGN).

Enola Holmes 3 - TBD

Henry Cavill has taken a supporting role in both Enola Holmes flicks as Arthur Conan Doyle's infamous sleuth Sherlock, the brother to the titular budding young detective, played by Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown.

Scott Stuber, the Head of Netflix Film, confirmed to Collider in November 2023 that they are "working once again on a screenplay" for Enola Holmes 3, with Cavill likely to return as the iconic Sherlock Holmes.

The Rosie Project - TBD

The Graeme Simsion novel The Rosie Project sees genetics professor Don Tillman struggling to have serious relationships with women and divides a questionnaire to assess the suitability of potential partners. At least that is until he meets Rosie, who misses many criteria but grows closer to Tillman.

According to Deadline in 2021, Henry Cavill boarded The Rosie Project as Tillman with Steve Falk set to write and direct. The development status of the adaptation is unclear three years later, with no real updates having surfaced since.

Jennifer Lawrence was once attached to play the female lead, Rosi,e but departed the flick to join the latest from director Darren Aronofsky in 2015 (via Deadline).

Warhammer 40k - TBD

As reported by Deadline in December 2022, Amazon Studios landed a deal to adapt the Warhammer 40k miniature wargame into a cinematic universe of movies and TV series which Henry Cavill will executive produce and star in.

Being a lifelong fan of Warhammer 40k, Cavill told Josh Horowitz how it is "the greatest privilege of [his] professional career to have this opportunity."

The actor noted how the project is in its "early days still" as it has yet to be announced whether the Warhammer 40k universe will debut with a movie or TV series and what leading role Cavill may take.

