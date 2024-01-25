The DCEU's Superman star Henry Cavill is teaming up with Amazon for a movie and TV adaptation of Warhammer 40k, but what is currently going on with the project?

Just one day after DC Studios announced Henry Cavill wouldn't be returning as Superman for the new reboot, the British star found a new gig - building out a universe of movies and shows based on Warhammer 40k for Amazon.

Developed by Games Workshop, Warhammer 40k is a miniature wargame in which players enact battles with painted models of warriors and vehicles.

When Will Henry Cavill's Warhammer 40k Release?

Warhammer 40k

In December 2022, via Deadline, Amazon Studios landed an agreement in principle to adapt Warhammer 40k onto screens across movies and TV series, with Henry Cavill set to both executive produce and star in the new cinematic universe.

At that time, Cavill shared on Instagram that the priority then was to find the filmmaker, creator, or writer to bring this universe to life at Amazon.

An update on the deal recently arrived from the official Warhammer blog in December 2023 as Games Workshop confirmed the full agreement had finally been signed, allowing development to now begin properly.

The post added how the focus is on "getting the first script written and into production," questioning whether to start with a movie, TV show, or both:

"Now comes the fun part: working out all the creative details with our partners and getting the first script written and into production. What 'Warhammer 40,000' stories should we tell first? Should we kick off with a movie or a TV show? Both?!"

The recent blog ended with a hint at when the first of these projects could arrive noting how it's "not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point," placing the estimated release some time away:

"TV and Film production is a mammoth undertaking. It’s not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point before something arrives on screen. Still, things are now properly rolling, and you can bet we’ll bring you all the latest updates and cool snippets as soon as we’re able."

Recently, amid promotion for his new spy thriller Argylle, Cavill told Collider the Warhammer 40k project is "progressing very well:"

"'Warhammer' is progressing very well. Big things are happening and we are very excited."

As the creative team for the Warhammer 40k adaptation is only just assembling and Amazon Studios is seemingly yet to decide whether it is making a movie or TV show, the first project in this world still has a long way to go.

This almost guarantees nothing will be going into production anytime before 2025 at the earliest, especially as the Highlander remake from John Wick director Chad Stahelski which will star Cavill is reportedly expected to film this year (per Deadline).

So, whether Amazon ends up starting with a blockbuster movie or a big-budget series, the Warhammer 40k adaptation won't be arriving anytime before 2026, and very possibly even later than that.

Regardless, fans can likely expect Warhammer 40k to be released exclusively on Amazon's own streaming service Prime Video. But hopefully, any blockbuster entries in this universe can still find their way into theaters too.

What Is Henry Cavill's Role in Warhammer 40k?

The original announcement of Henry Cavill boarding Amazon Studios' Warhammer 40k came right with the first news of the deal, which stated he would both executive produce and star in projects across this new universe.

In a post on Instagram alongside the announcement, Cavill teased how he will "guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life" while referring to his lifelong and widely known fandom of the gaming brand:

“For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life."

In the Warhammer blog discussed earlier, Games Workshop promised it will unite an "elite band of screenwriters" with a "particular passion for Warhammer," with the British actor set to lead the efforts in building this universe:

"All we can tell you right now is that an elite band of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for 'Warhammer,' is being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen. This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who stands ready to take his place as executive producer – bringing his pen, sword and/or spear to the project."

These comments paint a picture of Cavill guiding this growing universe in a fashion akin to James Gunn at DC and Kevin Feige at Marvel, likely giving his creative input and sharing his expertise along the way.

For now, Cavill is the only actor confirmed to appear in this universe, but if the A-list casting of the former Superman is any sign, Amazon Studios will likely be seeking out some big talent to lead these movies and shows.

During an interview with IGN, before his involvement in adapting Warhammer 40k became a reality, Cavill explained how there are "a lot of characters" from the mythos he would "want to be" in live-action:

“There are a lot of characters from the 'Warhammer' universe that I want to be. But I can only really be one, because once I'm one, then I can't be others. So if it were to ever happen, if there were to be anything live action, I would have to be very aware of that."

When suggested he could play Gregor Eisenhorn, who featured in Dan Abnett's trilogy of Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor books, the Man of Steel star called the idea "exciting" before revealing some qualms he would have with the idea:

“That would be exciting, yes, but then I burn Primarchs, and the Captain-Generals, so I don't really know.”

The Warhammer 40k universe will mark a multi-project collaboration between Amazon Studios, Games Workshop, Henry Cavill, and US-based production company Vertigo Entertainment, who were behind the LEGO and It movies.

Amazon Studios has yet to confirm any official release window or casting, aside from Henry Cavill, from its upcoming Warhammer 40k projects.