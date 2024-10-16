Throughout Only Murders in the Building Season 4, fans have gotten to know Aroncia resident Helga, but what is there to know about the actor who plays her?

Alexandra Templer plays Helga Heino in the Only Murders in the Building cast, a Finnish immigrant who has made The Arconia her home in the Hulu comedy.

Living in the west tower of the series' iconic apartment building, Helga has been seen as a close compatriot of Griffin Dunne's Milton Dudenoff (aka the supposed murder victim in Only Murders in the Building Season 4).

Get To Know Helga's Actor From Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building

Alexandra Templer Graduated from NYU in 2018

While Alexandra Templer has trained much of her life in the theatrical arts, she received her formal education from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts (per Hudson Valley Shakespeare).

Templer graduated from the well-known acting school with a Master of Fine Arts in 2018. She previously earned her Bachelor's in Neuroscience and Psychology from Georgetown University.

During her time at NYU, the Only Murders star showcased her talent in stage and screen acting and her propensity for all things musical, including singing and dancing.

In a video about her time at school on the official NYU YouTube page, she described how her neuroscience and psychology background has helped her on her acting journey, calling the human mind "magic:"

"I think neuroscience, to me, is like magic. I mean with how sophisticated our bodies are, I do not need to believe in God to think that life is a complete and incredible gift of accidents."

Templer joins notable NYU acting alumni, including Alec Baldwin, Kristen Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Idina Menzel.

Alexandra Previously Performed in Theater

Before appearing on Only Murders in the Building, Alexandra made a name for herself by performing in several big-name theater productions.

Some of her notable performances include playing Hero in William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing and Imogen in a production of Cymbeline.

She also participated in the long-running Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts, playing parts in Lempicka, …In the Berkshires, Fifth Planet, The Amish Project, and more.

In some posts on her Instagram page, Templer reminisced about her time at Williamstown, showing off some performances (like her singing some Janis Joplin on closing night) and a peek at her work in Cymbeline.

Templer would become known for her versatility on stage, playing all sorts of characters.

In July 2022, she participated in a production of The Strangers Came Today, where her performance was praised for being "simultaneously a parody of the self-help gurus of the internet age" and "perhaps also the real deal" (via The Theater Times):

"Lilly of the Valley, a self-professed 'shamanista' played by Alexandra Templer, walks this fine line between the believable and the ridiculous. With a put-on “soothing” accent that suggests Canada, California, and Scandinavia, Lilly invites consumption of her meditative content and support through Venmo. Thanks to Zemba’s writing and Templer’s performance, Lilly simultaneously comes off as simultaneously a parody of the self-help gurus of the internet age and yet perhaps also the real deal. She’s the poster child of post-irony."

Alexandra Previously Starred in WeCrashed and Evil

Some of Alexandra Templer's other on-screen work includes appearances in the WeWork docudrama WeCrashed and Paramount+'s horror-tinged streaming show Evil.

Templer's film work dates back to 2019, when she made her TV debut in Ava DuVernay's Netflix series When They See Us.

In the hit Netflix drama, Templer played the show's central victim, Trisha Meili. It is Meili that sets the story in motion as she is attacked and raped while on a run in New York City's Central Park in 1989. This leads five young Black teens to be wrongfully accused of committing the crime.

Templer's father even made his way into When They See Us, with the TV star sharing on Instagram that he "charmed his way on set" and was even given the role of BG Reporter #42:

"My dad charmed his way on set and they put him in the show. catch russell as BG reporter #42."

Alexandra's Role as Helga in Only Murders in the Building Might Be Her Biggest Yet

While Alexandra Templer had a few credits under her belt when she was cast in Only Murders in the Building, Season 4 of the beloved Hulu comedy was her big break.

She has been a significant part of Only Murder's latest season, playing Helga Heino.

Helga is a close friend of Season 4 victim Milton Dudenoff (played by Griffin Dunne). She and Milton take a liking to each other in the halls of The Arconia over their love of film, particularly the movie Perfect Strangers.

When Milton turns up dead, she believes it was the neighbors she lives alongside in the West Tower (aka The Westies) that are responsible, deeming her friend's death a highly calculated murder.

However, it is eventually revealed by the show's central trio of investigators (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) that Milton took his own life with his fellow residents helping dispose of his body.

