Who Is Lilian Rebelo? Wiki Bio Details on Only Murders in the Building Actress

From belting it out among fellow fans at the Eras Tour to helping mold minds as a substitute teacher, there is plenty to know about Only Murders in the Building star Lilian Rebelo.

Rebelo appeared as Ana in the critically acclaimed fourth season of the Hulu comedy. She joined a stacked cast of Hollywood royalty that includes the likes of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez to name a few.

She pops up in three episodes of Season 4, as Ana, the youngest of a Westie family introduced in episode 3.

Meet Lilian Rebelo - Biography Details

Lilian Rebelo Graduated From Fordham University

Lilian Rebelo, who is originally from Canford, New Jersey, went to college at Fordham University in New York City.

The five-foot-two actress attended Fordham from 2017 to 2021, eventually graduating with a double major in Latin American Studies and Theatre (via LinkedIn).

She joins fellow notable alumni like Denzel Washington, Alan Alda, and Lana Del Ray of the NYC institution.

Rebelo would also receive training at the London Dramatic Academy, where she continued her pursuit of acting, something she "fell in love with" at "a young age," according to her website:

"She has also trained at the London Dramatic Academy and continues taking workshops in New York. Originally from Cranford, New Jersey, she fell in love with acting from a young age."

Lilian Previously Worked As a Substitute Teacher

Before appearing in Only Murders in the Building, Rebelo worked as a substitute teacher.

Her LinkedIn profile detailed her experience teaching, outlining that she has been a teacher in the New York area since 2023, and even tutors part-time for a NYC-based tutoring agency.

She specializes in K-12 with a focus on English as a Second Language students as well as Algebra among other things.

Lilian Previously Starred in the Play Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Before appearing on-screen in Hulu's hit comedy, fans could catch Lilian Rebelo showing off her talents on stage.

Rebello starred in the play Our Dear Dead Drug Lord in 2023 at the Michael Douglas Theater.

The production ran from August 20 - September 17, 2023, telling the story of a group of teen girls who miraculously summon the spirit of Pablo Escobar.

Rebelo and the rest of the ensemble's work was called "electrifying" by the Los Angeles Times (via Yahoo) and received rave reviews for its honest, yet hilarious portrayal of what it means to be a human.

Only Murders in the Building is Lilian's First Major Role

Having only graduated from college a mere three years ago, Lilian Rebelo's professional acting journey is still relatively young.

This is so much the case that her appearance in Only Murders in the Building actually marks her first major acting credit.

In Season 4 of the hit comedy, Rebelo plays Ana, which marks the actress' on-screen debut, as she appeared alongside the likes of Steve Martin and Martin Short.

On-screen Rebelo's Ana is shown off as the daughter of a Westie family (aka the bizarre misfits who live on the west side of the series' iconic Arconia building). She plays off her parents on the show, Inez (Daphne Rubin-Vega) and Alfonso (Desmin Borges).

On her TV acting debut, Rebelo posted on her Instagram celebrating her casting, saying, "I am so incredibly grateful to join the cast of one of my favorite shows:"

"Moving to the Arconia! I am so incredibly grateful to join the cast of one of my favorite shows and to act beside and learn from some of my biggest inspirations. It brings me so much joy to finally share this. Thank you to everyone who helped me get here and believed I could!"

These moments of personal celebration would continue for the young actress, who shared some charming videos from the series' Season 4 premiere on her TikTok account.

Lilian Is a Major Swiftie

Like so many around the world, Lilian Rebelo is a noted Swiftie.

The actress has been very public in her adoration for Taylor Swift, posting about her frequently online and attending her now-iconic Era Tour during its stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in May 2023.

Rebelo would even set herself a Swift-themed challenge in training for a half-marathon by exclusively listening to albums from the 14-time Grammy winner.

She chronicled this journey of running and listening to the pop star's discography in several TikTok videos posted in March and April 2023.

How To Follow Lilian Rebelo Online

Fans looking to keep up with Lilian Rebelo online can follow the actress on TikTok and Instagram.

