Who Plays Dudenoff In Only Murders In the Building? Actor Details

Only Murders in the Building just introduced the character of Dudenoff, played by Griffin Dunne.

Dudenoff the character is a film professor of Tawny and Trina's, and Dunne adds to the star-studded cast of Only Murders in the Building, joining the likes of Selena Gomez and Paul Rudd.

Who Is Professor Dudenoff In Only Murders In the Building Season 4?

Griffin Dunne's Acting History

Griffin Dunne has a vast resume as an actor, ranging from playing Jack Goodman in An American Werewolf in London to Nicky Pearson on This Is Us.

Dunne is particularly noteworthy for his work in character acting. He has been performing consistently since at least the mid-1970s and is a familiar face across several genres and eras of film and television.

Most recently before Only Murders in the Building, Dunne played Bruce Turner in The Girls on the Bus.

He recently revealed on Instagram that he voiced a character in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons — which he revealed to be something he had always "wanted:"

"I’ve wanted to be on 'The Simpsons' for so long I’d even play a cockroach. Airs October 20….something."

Dunne Has Experience Directing, Too

Dunne's first directing credit dates back to 1995 with his work on Duke of Groove. Since then, he has director credits on 13 more projects, including three episodes of The Good Wife and the movie Lisa Picard Is Famous.

His most recent directing credit is for 2021's With/In.

Dunne Wrote a Family Memoir

Dunne wrote (and narrated the audiobook for) his own family memoir, titled The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir. It was published by Penguin Press.

It tells a multi-decade story spanning multiple generations and is available to purchase on Amazon as of June 2024.

The memoir even made it onto the New York Times Bestseller list for "Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction," ranking No. 5.

Where to Follow Dunne on Social Media?

Fans can follow Dunne on Instagram at @griffindunne and can see him in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere every Tuesday at midnight PT on Hulu.