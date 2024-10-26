Here's When Only Murders In the Building Season 5 Is Now Expected to Come Out

Only Murders in the Building will officially return for Season 5, but when might it premiere?

Hulu’s hit mystery series Only Murders in the Building centers around a group of three strangers who find a common bond through their love of true crime podcasts.

When a grisly death occurs in their New York apartment building, they pool their resources and know-how to find the perpetrator, whilst also starting a podcast of their own in the process.

When Could Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Release?

Hulu

With Only Murders in the Building Season 4 coming to a close, fans are already wondering when Season 5 may arrive. After all, the program was already renewed for a fifth outing in early September (via Variety).

So, when could the popular series return to Hulu? Well, considering that all past seasons of Only Murders have debuted in August of their respective years (save for Season 2) it makes a great deal of sense that Season 5 would premiere in August 2025 and release through Fall 2025.

It will likely be not a long wait for viewers, fortunately. And if the October 29 Season 4 finale were to end on a cliffhanger, devotees would surely be grateful that Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is not years away, in the vein of other popular streaming series.

What Will Only Murders Season 5 Be About?

Seeing as how Only Murders in the Building has not dropped its fourth season finale just yet, it’s difficult to make a complete judgment call on how the next batch of episodes could shake out.

But it is easy enough to guess that the series will keep delivering on what it does best: A cavalcade of big-name guest stars, a gripping, compelling whodunnit, more quirky comedy with a dash of sinister drama thrown in, and the dynamic chemistry between the three leads: Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

It can largely be assumed that Season 5 will have a central mystery that’s core to the overall story, as that’s just how these things work. But the particulars, at this point, are unfortunately anyone’s guess.

Read all about Only Murders in the Building Season 4’s cast and characters here!

The next episode of Only Murders in the Building, entitled "My Best Friend’s Wedding" arrives on Hulu on Tuesday, October 29.