HBO Casts Second Ron Weasley Actor For Special Harry Potter Reason (Report)

A second actor will play Ron Weasley for one particular scene in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter reboot series. Behind a cast of young new stars taking over for Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, Warner Bros. and HBO will dive back into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter through its upcoming series that retells the story from author J.K. Rowling's books. The show is expected to highlight more details from the books than were released between 2001 and 2011.

Originally reported by Redanian Intelligence in February, Louis Shelton was cast in HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which hits the streamer on Christmas Day. Later reports noted that he would play an older version of Ron Weasley alongside Alastair Stout, who would take over the role from Rupert Grint from the original films.

This is an important scene from the original book, in which Harry and Ron come across a magical artifact called the Mirror of Erised. When they find it and look into it, they both see what they desire more than anything in the world. Harry sees himself standing next to his parents, Lily and James Potter, whose deaths led to him becoming the chosen one after Voldemort killed them and attempted to murder the young wizard.

Warner Bros.

After this, Harry brings Ron to the mirror, where he sees a much different image: an older version of himself in his seventh and final year at Hogwarts, boasting the titles of Head Boy and Captain of the Gryffindor Quidditch teams. Wanting to live up to his five older brothers, he saw himself having accomplished more than all of them combined.

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While Ron describes what he is seeing for the audience to imagine, his reflection in the mirror is never shown on camera in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. This report indicates that this scene will be shown in much more detail in the upcoming HBO reboot, giving viewers another version of Ron Weasley at an older age before Stout's character evolves.

HBO

This show will be the first-ever credit for Louis Shelton, whose work and look can be seen in the video below:

Warner Bros. will deliver a new live-action reboot of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone 25 years after the first original Potter movie was released in theaters. The first season will highlight the titular hero's discovery that he is a wizard before learning about a new world at a school for magic, all while his life is put in serious danger by powerful foes.

More Differences Between HBO's Harry Potter Show & 2000s Movies

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With the Harry Potter reboot set to run eight episodes (and likely close to eight hours long), this project is sure to make more changes to what fans saw in the original movies.

The most recent trailer for the show teased much more of the magic being brought to life from the books than what was shown in Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson's films. This was teased in a clip that showed McLaughlin's Harry trying to cast a spell in his Transfiguration class to turn a match into a needle.

Along with these moments, more scenes from the books will be depicted for the first time, having been completely omitted from the 2000s movies. This includes a moment in the first chapter of the book, when a purple-cloaked man bumps into Vernon Dursley and celebrates Voldemort's defeat, one of a few moments from Harry's earliest days as a baby.

Like many novel-to-film adaptations before it, Harry Potter will also feature select scenes that were never shown in the original book to add depth to the story fans already know so well. Specifically, one flashback scene will show a look at Nicholas Flammel, the wizard who created the Philosopher's Stone. This will be his first time being depicted in live action, after becoming an important supporting character in the original story.