Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Release Estimates and All Confirmed Details

With the pending release of Hazbin Hotel Season 2, it might be a good time to compile (nearly) everything we know so far, including an estimated release date.

Despite it being a year since the Hazbin Hotel season finale, a release date for Season 2 is still no closer, other than the occasional updates from actors like Brandon Rogers. Otherwise, Amazon and series creator Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano have been evasive about putting a pin in a date.

6 Confirmed Details About Hazbin Hotel Season 2

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Is "Pretty Far" Along

In June 2024, Charlie Morningstar actress Erika Henningsen gave a promising update on her contributions to Hazbin Hotel sophomore season, stating at the time that she was "pretty far" along recording her lines:

"Pretty far, pretty far... Yeah, pretty far and I'm trying to think of anything I can give you that doesn't... We're far. We're far and I think people are going to be... I just think people are going to be really excited by Season 2. We go in some new directions."

When Will Hazbin Hotel Season 2 Release?

The first season of Hazbin Hotel began development in August 2020 and premiered in January 2024. However, the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 delayed production for half a year. An early teaser for Hazbin Hotel in 2022 even pointed to a Summer 2023 release before the strikes hit.

Thus, the production of Hazbin Hotel took an estimated two years and eight months from development to release (minus the strikes).

In an interview with Screen Rant in February 2024, series creator Vivienne Medrano admitted she did not "know the projected release date" for Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel but revealed that Season 1 "roughly took about one-and-a-half [or] two years" and believed production for this season would be similar.

Amazon greenlit a second season for Hazbin Hotel on September 28, 2023. Considering Medrano's own words and the nearly three-year production time of the first season, this could mean a release as early as this September or as late as May 2026.

However, Henningsen's quote suggested that voice recording for her, and possibly the rest of the cast, was "pretty far" along, which could mean a quicker production cycle and a mid-to-late 2025 release.

Charlie, Rosie & More Return in Season 2

The only (seemingly) permanent casualty in the first season of Hazbin Hotel was Alex Brightman's vulgar Adam when Kimiko Glenn's neurotic Niffty violently killed him. However, the rest of the cast was thankfully left unscathed, ready to confront Heaven for the right of redemption.

The confirmed cast and characters for Hazbin Hotel Season 2 can be seen below:

Erika Henningsen - Charlie Morningstar

Stephanie Beatriz - Vaggie

Blake Roman - Angel Dust

Amir Talai - Alastor

Keith David - Husk

Kimiko Glenn - Niffty

Alex Brightman - Sir Pentious

Krystina Alabado - Cherri Bomb

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer - Rosie

Jeremy Jordan - Lucifer Morningstar

Christian Borle - Vox

Joel Perez - Valentino

Lilli Cooper - Velvette

Jessica Vosk - Lute

Shoba Narayan - Emily

Patina Miller - Sera

Alex Brightman - Adam

Season 2 Will Be Grander Than Season 1

In an interview with Collider, Vivienne Medrano said that Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel will "go bigger," have "a lot more action," and songs with more "diverse genres that are a little bit more visual:"

"Honestly, it’s just the magnitude of the season. We wanted it to go bigger, and so this season has a lot more action, some really cool, unique challenges, and some songs that are just such fun, diverse genres that are a little bit more visual."

With a second season, the crew "knew everybody better," becoming "a well-oiled machine," which could further suggest a smoother production and quicker release:

"We were like, 'Let’s take this on!' It feels so big and grand. Also, we knew everybody better, and me, Sam, and Andrew [Standler] have a well-oiled machine in terms of how we work together."

Medrano continued to emphasize just how much "bigger and grander" Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel will be:

"I don’t know. I can't hype it up more than just that it's gonna be bigger and grander, and there is a lot more action, which, personally, I like action.”

Cherri Bomb, Sir Pentious, and Others Will Have Songs

In an interview with Popverse in November, Kimiko Glenn revealed that her character Niffy will have a song in Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel. The song will be "really insane" and "athletic," and it will run at "200 beats per minute."

Medrano also hesitantly revealed that "Cherry and Pentious might have a song" in Season 2, possibly a duet revolving around their budding romance introduced in the first season.

Season 2 Leaks Have Revealed Upcoming Songs

Unfortunately, several songs from Hazbin Hotel Season 2 leaked online in November. The most prominent being "Don't You Forget," a duet between Talai's Alastor and Kritzer's Rosie.

Other songs in this massive leak include "Gravity," a revenge-tinged duet between Vosk's Lute and Brightman's Adam, and two more songs focused on Miller's Sera and Narayan's Emily, the latter's song seemingly called "Not Like You."

Season 1 of Hazbin Hotel is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.