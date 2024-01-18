Hazbin Hotel 2024 Release Date Schedule of Episodes (Confirmed)

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Hazbin Hotel Princess Charlie Morningstar

The upcoming slate of episodes in Amazon Prime Video's new animated musical series, Hazbin Hotel, got its official 2024 release date schedule confirmed.

Created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano, Hazbin Hotel follows the princess of Hell on a quest to find a way for demons to be saved and allowed into Heaven.

Starring Stephanie Beatriz (of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Encanto fame) and voice acting legend Keith David, the series' pilot was released for free on YouTube in 2019 before A24 collaborated with Amazon MGM Studios to continue the story.

Prime Video Confirms Hazbin Hotel Release Schedule

Hazbin Hotel
Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the official schedule for the upcoming animated series Hazbin Hotel ahead of its debut.

Consisting of eight episodes in its first season, the first four are listed for arrival on Friday, January 19. 

Episodes 5 and 6 will follow one week later on Friday, January 26, before the last two of the season arrive on Friday, February 2.

Per Prime Video, the entire schedule is listed below:

  • Episode 1: January 19
  • Episode 2: January 19
  • Episode 3: January 19
  • Episode 4: January 19
  • Episode 5: January 26
  • Episode 6: January 26
  • Episode 7: February 2
  • Episode 8: February 2

What time will Hazbin Hotel release? Prime Video oftentimes releases episodes scheduled for Friday premiere at 8 p.m. ET on the Thursday night before, as has been the case for shows like Reacher, Invincible, and Gen V.

While this could potentially happen for Hazbin Hotel, no reports are confirming this to be true yet.

If the first four episodes of Hazbin Hotel don't drop on Thursday, fans can expect them to be streaming on Prime Video by 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

What Will Happen in Hazbin Hotel?

While a couple of trailers teased plenty of fun music-filled moments from this new series, Prime Video shared the first two minutes of Episode 1 on YouTube on January 16.

The series starts with a unique take on the legend of Adam and Eve, showing the origins of Heaven and Hell while teasing important roles for Lucifer, angels, and other legendary entities.

As the divide between Heaven and Hell grows wider, Erika Henningsen's Princess Charlie Morningstar will take center stage as she looks to rehabilitate sinners through the "Happy Hotel" for possible re-entry through the pearly gates.

Through this, she also has to combat overpopulation as the angel Adam leads other angels to kill demons through an annual purge, with Charlie hoping to find a way to bring peace to both sects of mythical beings.

The first four episodes of Hazbin Hotel will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 19.

