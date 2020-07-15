Hayden Christensen Rumored to Be Series Regular on Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney + Series

Progress on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ has been relatively quiet as of late, with a press release for the streaming service suggesting that the series would launch in 2022. Several key members from the production have given some insight into what the series will entail. Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor spoke about how the series would utilize technology similar to that of The Mandalorian. Showrunner Deborah Chow also noted how the series would "have a coherent voice...from beginning to end."

One much-discussed aspect of the series was the possibility of a return for Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. A rumor previously stated that the actor would make an appearance in the Kenobi series and that it would be announced at this year's Star Wars Celebration. With the event's cancellation, however, it is now uncertain how much legitimacy this claim holds.

A new rumor now seems to suggest that Christensen has a bigger role than was previously thought...

NEWS

According to LRM Online, Hayden Christensen is reportedly rumored to have signed on for Obi-Wan Kenobi as a series regular. This goes against previous rumors suggesting that the actor would only appear for as a cameo.

The news will be announced officially closer to the beginning of production, due to Star Wars Celebration being on hiatus until 2022.

Update (07/16): Insider Daniel Richtman, via his Patreon, is now reporting that Darth Vader will be featured in the Kenobi series. It's unknown if or how Christensen may be involved with bringing live-action Vader to Disney+.

WHAT THIS MEANS

Should Hayden Christensen appear in the series, as the rumor suggests, it is uncertain what capacity he could show up in. The bolstering of his role from a mere cameo to a full-on series regular suggests that the character will have a significant impact on the overall narrative.

There are a few ways in which Anakin Skywalker could return for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Flashbacks to events prior to Order 66 would allow for greater exploration of the relationship between Anakin and Obi-Wan, which has also been thoroughly fleshed out in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Returning to this era could tie in with the thematic and emotional context that is being explored in Obi-Wan's story within the series.

Christensen could, of course, be donning the title of Darth Vader this time around by appearing inside the suit itself. If Vader does make an appearance, there is also the potential for James Earl Jones returning to provide the voice for the character. The series could employ a sort of hybrid vocal performance, similar to an effect used for when Lord Vader appeared in Star Wars: Rebels. There is also the possibility of seeing Christensen as Vader without his suit, either due to battle damage to his armor or in a meditation chamber similar to the one seen in The Empire Strikes Back.

Ultimately, fans will have to see if The Chosen One does make an appearance when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series releases in 2022.