Obi-Wan Kenobi Show Given 2022 Release, Cassian Andor Series Still Set To Debut Next Year

Up until recently, Disney's release schedule has been relatively hush due to ongoing delays and production shutdowns. This particularly affected Disney's films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which received a new lineup of dates. The Star Wars side has remained quiet, however, with its Disney+ series still up in the air as to when they could release. The Cassian Andor series has received little details, but has confirmed to feature Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk reprising their roles as the titular hero and K-2SO, respectively. The Americans' Stephen Schiff is taking on the role of showrunner, with Tony Gilroy working alongside him. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series has not escaped delays, even outside of the pandemic. The series received a new writer in John Wick 3: Parabellum's Joby Harold, after previous writer Houssein Amini exited the series. Showrunner Deborah Chow, who previously directed episodes of The Mandalorian, is still attached, as is Ewan McGregor to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. A new press release that comes from Disney+ France seems to give more insight as to when we can expect to see the new Star Wars series...

NEWS

Disney issued a press release, shared via MCU Cosmic, that indicates that the Cassian Andor series is still set to release in 2021, with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series now set for a 2022 release. It is currently unknown whether these dates have been revised to account for delays or not.

WHAT THIS MEANS

These release windows give a better insight as to when we can expect these latest spinoffs in the Star Wars universe. Although there have been previous indications to this release window from Disney, this confirms that Cassian Andor is still intended to release sometime next year. Despite its production issues, this also seems to suggest that Disney sees Obi-Wan Kenobi as a priority and wishes to get it off the ground as soon as possible following the series' writer switch. It is currently unclear as to whether these dates may have changed in accordance with the studios' recent film slate shift. The press release itself came out in preparation for the release of Disney+ in France, which launches April 7th.

Figures in the press kit seem to originate from as far back as February 3rd, so there is a potential that some of the dates may not be completely up to date. There is also a disclaimer at the very end of the press kit, stating that dates are subject to change. This could suggest that the later releases are not necessarily completely locked in. Star Wars fans may therefore have to anticipate the possibility of further delays down the road, but we can only hope that this won't be the case.