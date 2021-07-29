Hawkeye Disney+: New Image of Hailee Steinfeld & Jeremy Renner Revealed

Hawkeye is set to bring back Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in a big way by diving into his past and setting up the MCU's next premier archer in the form of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

Directed by the duo of Ben and Bertie, the upcoming Disney+ series will be the fifth MCU offering on the streaming service and will mainly focus on one of the remaining original Avengers from the Infinity Saga. The exact plot details of the series are still unknown, but it is expected that it will have a passing-of-the-torch moment due to the presence of Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

Aside from Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye also includes a stellar cast such as Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), and Fra Fee (Les Misérables). Black Widow also confirmed that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, as first reported by The Direct, will return to track down the titular archer to pay for Natasha Romanoff's death during Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alfonso confirmed that Hawkeye will premiere sometime in 2021, leaving everyone to believe that marketing for the series will soon begin.

Now, it seems that those who are keeping up with Hawkeye-related news can rest easy knowing that an official release date has been announced alongside a bonus first look.

KATE BISHOP MEETS CLINT BARTON

Marvel Studios officially released the first look at the Disney+ series Hawkeye, showcasing Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop meeting Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton in a new image from Entertainment Weekly.

Alongside the reveal, Marvel also confirmed that Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ starting on November 24, 2021.

HAWKEYE RETURNS WITH A NEW PROTEGE

Based on what's been unveiled, it looks like the first-look image of Hawkeye showcases the initial meeting between two skilled archers of the MCU. It appears that Clint Barton is the one who tracked down Kate Bishop considering that the latter is inside her training room.

It is unknown why Clint decides to pursue Kate, but it's possible that the bow-wielding Avenger might have seen her in action during a previous encounter. There's also a chance that Kate's life is in danger due to the crime-infused history of her father, thus leaving Clint no choice but to protect his future protégé.

This could pave the way for the bond between the two characters to take the spotlight, leading to multiple missions and training sessions in order to defeat dangerous threats such as the Tracksuit Mafia and even the rumored involvement of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Meanwhile, Hawkeye's release date should be expected, especially after Marvel Studios' confirmation that it will arrive in 2021. Still, this should fuel discussion regarding the release window of Ms. Marvel considering that it was also confirmed that the Kamala Khan-led series will premiere on Disney+ this year.

It remains to be seen if Marvel is deliberately pushing Hawkeye first before promoting Ms. Marvel. It's worth pointing out that there is already a slight push for the promotion of Ms. Marvel online due to the arrival of official merchandise.

Whatever the case, many would agree that it's a welcome development that Hawkeye has finally landed a release date, boosting the anticipation for the MCU series even more.

The first episode of Hawkeye is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.