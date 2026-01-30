Grey’s Anatomy BokHee Actress Reveals If They Are Leaving The ABC Series

Grey's Anatomy actress Kathy C. An confirmed whether BokHee is leaving the long-running ABC medical drama. BokHee, a recurring character on Grey's Anatomy, is a regular scrub nurse at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital who appears in many of the show's major surgeries throughout its 22-season run.

As one of the most consistent background characters in the show, BokHee became beloved among fans, mainly for her silent yet professional demeanor. This explains why everyone started to wonder if she is leaving the series after a social media post seemingly confirmed the character's exit.

Is Bokhee Leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

A recent post from Grey's Anatomy fan account on X, Grey's Quote, claimed that BokHee is leaving the series after it posted a lengthy, heartfelt goodbye message to the character. However, the real BokHee's Instagram account posted a new story to debunk claims that she had already said goodbye to the ABC series, confirming that "this queen isn't going anywhere."

It's worth noting that BokHee's last appearance in Grey's Anatomy Season 22 was in Episode 9, which aired on ABC on January 22.

The latest IG story of the longtime cast member sealed her character's fate, meaning that she will remain active in future episodes of Grey's Anatomy. This is a good sign for the series, especially after the string of departures that the show experienced in past seasons.

These goodbye posts that made the rounds online appear to be fan-made tributes that double as the typical fake news bait to gain likes and impressions from diehard fans. Despite that, it's a good sign that BokHee's actress instantly debunked those claims to put an end to the inconsistent and troubling speculation.

What Makes BokHee an Important Grey's Anatomy Side Character

What makes BokHee an interesting recurring character is that Kathy C. An (the actress who brought the character to life) is a real-life retired surgical scrub nurse with over 50 years of experience. This means she offers stability and quiet reliability amid the ongoing chaos in surgical rooms at Grey Sloan.

An's experience, combined with real-world medical knowledge, makes her a valuable member of Grey's Anatomy's growing cast. This also implies that BokHee is basically playing a version of herself in the ABC medical drama.

BokHee has appeared in over 300 episodes of Grey's Anatomy (per this wiki), and she shows no signs of slowing down. While other longtime mainstays departed the series, like Levi Schmitt, the fact that she has remained a consistent character who outlasted even Meredith Grey proves that she is an important part of the show's medical puzzle.

All in all, BokHee is irreplaceable, and she is poised to remain a core recurring character, helping make Grey's Anatomy feel authentic and real across different medical scenarios.