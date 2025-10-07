A new report from Grey's Anatomy Season 22 confirmed the six characters in danger following the explosion at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in the Season 21 finale. The long-running medical drama from ABC surprised everyone in last season's final episode when it ended on a major cliffhanger following an already stressful hostage situation. In the final moments of Season 21, it showed that the gas tank used by the hostage taker (a distraught mom played by Piper Perabo) suddenly blew up while everyone seemed to be getting back to their normal duties.

Grey's Anatomy Season 22 is expected to explore and shed light on the traumatic aftermath of the explosion, with the lives of certain characters inside the hospital in grave danger. While the finale already confirmed that Meredith Grey and Ben Warren are safe because they are outside the premises, not everyone is lucky.

Speaking with TV Insider, Grey's Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis teased that Season 22 will dive deep into a "long road to recovery" for its core cast of doctors and medical interns, seemingly implying that someone will bite the dust this season:

"The season will touch on the long road to recovery, but I also want to focus on hope and where we look for it during trying times — the hope that Grey Sloan Memorial will be able to rebuild and the hope our doctors have for themselves and their patients."

In the same report, TV Insider confirmed that six characters are in danger of dying following the explosion at Grey Sloan, namely Link, Webber, Monica, Jules, Lucas, and Miranda Bailey. All of them are part of the main cast of Grey's Anatomy Season 21.

Grey's Anatomy Season 22 is set to deal with the toxic chaos of the explosion. Aside from the looming deaths of some cast members, the hospital is also expected to undergo some construction due to the damage. Grey's Anatomy Season 22 premieres on ABC at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

6 Characters In Danger of Dying in Grey's Anatomy Season 22

Dr. Lucas Adams

ABC

Death Probability: High

Dr. Lucas Adams, along with Amelia and Simone, is at the center of the hostage crisis in Grey's Anatomy's Season 21 finale. While the tension-filled situation was already resolved, a new problem arose when the husband of the distraught mom who took everyone hostage revealed that the gas tank could blow up any minute.

The final shot of Lucas in the finale showed him running into danger as he made sure no one was near the operating room. Lucas' brave actions in the finale could place him at the top of death's list.

In fact, Grey's Anatomy's Season 22 trailer showed Amelia, Lucas' aunt, crying, which strongly hints that he may have died or been gravely injured following the explosion. His potential death is also heartbreaking for his love interest, Simone, especially after they decided to get back together.

Dr. Monica Beltran

ABC

Death Probability: High

Dr. Monica Beltran is an attending pediatric surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital who has played a crucial role in helping her fellow doctors and patients since her debut in Grey's Anatomy Season 20.

At the end of Season 21, the finale showed Beltran about to head into one of the operating rooms to attend to a patient. The only problem is that the tank would immediately explode if the highly flammable gas leaked and ignited a spark, leading to chaos at Grey Sloan.

Given that Beltran is seemingly on the same surgical floor, there is reason to believe that she might be one of the major casualties.

Dr. Jules Millin

ABC

Death Probability: Medium

Dr. Jules Millin had a lot to go through in Grey's Anatomy Season 21 after the near-death experience and eventual exit of her love interest, Mika Yasuda.

While the finale hinted at a potential romance between her and Dr. Ndugu, Millin was in danger because she was also on the same surgical floor and was about to scrub in with Dr. Beltran in one of the operating rooms.

Despite that, Millin could only be injured following the explosion, considering that there is still a lot to explore of her story-wise, such as a possible romance arc with Ndugu and her strong dynamic with the rest of the residents.

Dr. Miranda Bailey

ABC

Death Probability: Low

Dr. Miranda Bailey is one of the long-running mainstays of Grey’s Anatomy, and it would be a shame if she ends up dying in the Season 22 premiere. Similar to Millin And Beltran, Bailey was also in the same surgical floor and she was also preparing for surgery in one of the nearby operating rooms where the tank could have exploded.

The final moments of Season 21 showed Bailey’s husband, Ben Warren, running inside Grey Sloan after he heard the explosion. For those unaware, Warren was a firefighter in Station 19 before transferring to Grey Sloan, so there is a chance that he could end up saving her and some of his friends during the explosion.

It is unlikely that Bailey would die because her story arc is far from over, and there are still lots of storytelling opportunities that the series can explore about the character.

Dr. Richard Webber

ABC

Death probability: Medium

Dr. Richard Webber is nowhere to be found in Grey’s Anatomy Season 21‘s final moments, but his absence suggests that he might be in danger, especially after some strong hints in the Season 22 trailer.

At the 0:31 mark of the trailer, Dr. Teddy Altman (who many presumed was one of the characters initially in danger in the Season 21 finale) was seen talking to Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), who seemed about to tell the bad news about her husband, Dr. Webber.

This could be a shocker if Webber dies because he would not be on anyone’s list, especially after his glaring absence from the finale. Still, Grey’s Anatomy is known to pull off some surprises, and Webber could end up being the one on death’s list for Season 22.

Dr. Atticus Lincoln

ABC

Death probability: Low

Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln has had a rollercoaster Season 21 after finally tying the knot with Dr. Jo Wilson. While he finally received his happy ending, his death would be heartbreaking and surprising for fans. This prediction came after the final shot before the explosion, which shows Link performing an arthroscopy in one of the operating rooms.

It would be too predictable if Link were the one who died in the explosion. It’s possible that he could‘ve been gravely injured, which could derail his planned honeymoon with Jo following their wedding.

Watch the trailer of Grey's Anatomy Season 22 below: