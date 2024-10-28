A poster for a Gone in 60 Seconds sequel featuring Nicolas Cage is going viral online, leading many to research its validity.

Speculation on Gone in 60 Seconds Sequel

A poster initially seen on Facebook teases the release of a new Nicolas Cage movie titled Gone in 60 Seconds: Nanoseconds, a sequel to his 2000 movie, Gone in 60 Seconds.

The poster shows Cage donning a leather jacket and aviator-style sunglasses behind the film's title and in front of a vintage car.

Included with the post is the following description for the rumored sequel, teasing a 2025 release:

"'GONE IN 60 SECONDS' SEQUEL!!! NIC CAGE!!! In 'Gone in 60 Nanoseconds,' retired master car thief Memphis Raines (Nicolas Cage) is drawn back into the underworld when a tech mogul steals priceless vintage cars for his illegal empire. With a new generation of thieves by his side, Memphis must outsmart cutting-edge security systems and rival gangs in a race against time to reclaim the stolen cars. As the clock ticks down, Memphis discovers that confronting his past is the only way to secure his future. Coming to cinemas in May 2025."

This poster and the news are both verifiably fake, as no sequel to Gone in 60 Seconds is planned or released.

Nicolas Cage's Gone in 60 Seconds was a remake of a 1978 movie with the same title. A sequel was initially attempted. However, an on-set accident that led to the death of director H.B. Halicki derailed that production.

This is far from the first Nicolas Cage movie rumored for a remake or sequel, as fans previously saw rumors hinting at a Ghost Rider movie starring Ryan Gosling after Cage initially played the role.

What Future Projects Is Nicolas Cage In?

As of this writing, there are no plans for a Gone in 60 Seconds sequel. However, Nicolas Cage remains busy with projects like 2024's Longlegs and has plenty more on his slate.

Cage will work alongside FKA Twigs, Noah Jupe, and Souheila Yacoub on The Carpenter's Son in 2025. The film will explore the rarely-told childhood story of Jesus Christ in a horror setting. It was scheduled to be shot during Summer 2024 but does not yet have a release date.

Reports also indicated that Cage would play Spider-Man Noir in a live-action Amazon Prime Video show centered on his animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse character. Those reports were confirmed, and Cage was recently seen in set photos for the first time in costume as the series recently began filming.

Cage is also expected to reprise his voiceover role as Spider-Man Noir in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. However, the third Spider-Verse film has faced more than its fair share of delays and may not be expected to hit theaters until 2026 or 2027.

Gone in 60 Seconds is streaming for free on Tubi.