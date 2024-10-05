Joan Vassos is nearing the end of her run as the first star of The Golden Bachelorette, although spoilers already indicate who she will end up with.

More than 20 years after The Bachelor took the reality world by storm (see the results from the 2024 season of The Bachelor), the series added yet another new spin-off in The Golden Bachelorette. This version features senior citizens in their 50s and 60s looking for another opportunity at love.

At the center of the show is 61-year-old Joan Vassos, a widow from Rockville, Maryland. She was previously a contestant on The Golden Bachelor but had to back out due to a family emergency.

Thus far, Joan has eliminated 20 of the show's 24 contestants through the first three weeks after the season kicked off on September 18.

Who Does Joan End Up With in The Golden Bachelorette?

Warning - The rest of this article contains major spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette.

While The Golden Bachelorette is only halfway through its Season 1 run, insider Reality Steve revealed major spoilers on X (formerly Twitter) about the final results. Only three episodes of the season have aired, and three entries remain.

Joan Vassos eliminated six suitors in Week 1, four more in Week 2, and three others in Week 3. Some contestants included a private investor, a salon owner, and multiple United States Armed Forces veterans.

The final results can be seen below, along with details on each contestant:

Chock Chapelle

ABC

Age: 60

60 Occupation: Insurance executive

Insurance executive Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Chock Chapelle is described as adventurous with a successful career. He is also a devoted family man to his kids and his black lab (named Super Tubbs). Chock's passionate about exercise and his football team, the Kansas City Chiefs (see more about Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop singer Taylor Swift).

Chock's life is quite complete, although he came into the show hoping to find the love he had been missing for a while.

As Reality Steve explained, Chock makes it to the Hometown Date stage of the program. Unfortunately, this is where his time on The Golden Bachelorette will end.

Jordan Heller

ABC

Age: 61

61 Occupation: Senior sales executive

Senior sales executive Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Jordan Heller is a family-oriented man who is close to his three daughters and three brothers. He loves walking his dog, eating deep-dish pizza, and playing ping-pong.

Jordan entered The Golden Bachelorette hoping to find someone who shares his love of the outdoors and food and is unafraid to explore their silly side.

Recently, Jordan was seen playing fairly well in a friendly flag football match between the remaining contestants on the show, and his team won.

However, according to Reality Steve, Jordan will be sent home shy of making it to the final two contestants after Vassos visits the Windy City.

Pascal Ibgui

ABC

Age: 69

69 Occupation: Salon owner

Salon owner Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Pascal Ibgui is a proud father and grandfather who enjoys visiting the theater, trying new restaurants, and listening to live music.

A romantic by nature, Pascal hopes to find someone who shares his passion and love for life. He is looking for someone intelligent to explore the next chapter of his life with him.

Unfortunately, Pascal sometimes gets on the other contestants' nerves for not pitching in with cooking and cleaning while eating everything prepared by the others. He even admitted that he was "a little bit high maintenance" and that he was not into cooking.

Pascal makes Joan's final decision easier. Once he makes it to the final two contenders, he leaves the show. He reportedly makes this decision because he is not "in love with Joan," ending his time on The Golden Bachelorette on his terms.

Unsurprisingly, fans expect plenty of classic reality TV drama in the moments leading to that decision. Plenty of drama will likely occur leading up to that emotional decision.

Guy Gansert

ABC

Age: 66

66 Occupation: Emergency room doctor

Emergency room doctor Hometown: Reno, Nevada

The final contestant is Gary Gansert. He expresses excitement to find someone with whom to share the rest of his life, and he loves spending time with his four kids and one grandchild.

Not one to fit the "grumpy old man" stereotype, Gary believes in chivalry and wants to take every opportunity to make the titular golden bachelorette feel special.

Gary is seen connecting with multiple other contestants on the show, using his expertise as a doctor occasionally in conversation. He even allows Charles Ling to confide in him about his wife's sudden death from a brain aneurysm, helping to comfort him about some of the more gruesome details of the incident.

Reality Steve spoils that Gary winds up as the last man standing on The Golden Bachelorette as Joan picks him as the winner. According to him, the pair are currently together, but it is unknown if they are officially engaged.

Fans will be extra curious to see if they last after the end of The Golden Bachelor's first season. There, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist wound up together but divorced only five months after their televised wedding.

New episodes of The Golden Bachelorette debut on ABC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.