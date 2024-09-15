The Golden Bachelorette 2024 Spoilers - Joan's Finalists, Revealed

Joan is the first-ever Golden Bachelorette, and her final four choices have already been leaked to the public.

The Golden Bachelorette, a spin-off of The Bachelorette featuring senior citizens, will premiere on Wednesday, September 18 on ABC.

The series stars 61-year-old Joan Vassos, a widow from Rockville, Maryland, who previously appeared on The Golden Bachelor before exiting due to a family emergency.

Notable contestants include Gary Levingston, Tina Turner's godson, and Guy Gansert, the ex-husband of Nevada politician Heidi Gansert.

The Golden Bachelorette Finalists Explained

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Golden Bachelorette.

Even though viewers' official journey has yet to begin, Reality Steve revealed the final four finalists of The Golden Bachelorette.

He also unveiled Joan's final selection, including some of the drama that is expected to ensue after she begins her journey with 24 love-seeking Golden Bachelors.

Jordan Heller

Jordan, a 61-year-old sales manager from Chicago, is known to be a warm and funny family man who cherishes his close bond with his three daughters and three brothers.

He enjoys walking his dog Mickey by the lake, indulging in Lou Malnati’s deep-dish pizza, and playing ping-pong.

Jordan is looking for someone who loves the outdoors, trying new restaurants, and isn’t afraid to be silly and have fun.

As Reality Steve reported, Jordan is expected to make it to the final four but then be sent home (ironically) after Joan visits his hometown.

Chock Chapelle

Chock, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas, is described as a kind and adventurous man with a successful career who loves his kids and his black Lab, Super Tubbs.

While his life is seemingly full, he’s eager to find the love he’s been missing, believing that love can be found at any age.

A devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chock enjoys exercising and has a guilty pleasure for shopping, always on the lookout for a great sale.

According to Reality Steve, Joan will visit Chock's hometown and make it to the overnight date. However, his journey is expected to end there as the third finalist.

Pascal Ibgui

Pascal, a 69-year-old salon owner from Chicago, is a proud French father and grandfather who cherishes his family and seems eager to find his soulmate on The Golden Bachelorette.

He is known to enjoy the finer things in life, including theater, concerts, and dining out, often joking that while he isn’t a great cook, he "makes great reservations." With romance in his blood, Pascal is looking for a passionate, intelligent woman to share the next chapter of his life.

However, the spoilers are out, and Pascal's journey doesn't seem to end well.

Reality Steve learned that Pascal leaves the show after making it to the final two "because he wasn't in love with Joan." Ouch.

Plenty of drama is likely to take place leading up to that emotional decision.

Guy Gansert

Guy is a 66-year-old emergency room doctor from Reno, Nevada who has spent nearly 40 years dedicated to helping others and is now ready to find love on The Golden Bachelorette.

Described as being charismatic, confident, and romantic, Guy is looking for an intelligent and funny woman to share his life with, proving that older men still have a zest for life. A devoted father and grandfather, Guy is a big believer in chivalry and is eager to make Joan feel special.

As spoiled by Reality Steve, this seems to work out as he is reportedly the last man standing on The Golden Bachelorette. According to the insider, they're currently together, but it's unclear if the couple is officially engaged.

They may want to take their time as Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, the first couple from The Golden Bachelor, finalized their divorce on June 13, 2024, just five months after their televised wedding.

The Golden Bachelorette premieres on ABC on Wednesday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET.