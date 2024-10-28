The Golden Bachelorette is nearing its finale, and Joan's finale choice will soon be revealed.

ABC's The Golden Bachelorette, a spin-off of The Golden Bachelor, has quickly captured viewers' attention since its September 18 premiere. This came in the same month when Devin broke up with Jenn in The Bachelorette Season 21 finale.

The show centers around 61-year-old Joan Vassos, a private school administrator and widow from Rockville, Maryland. Previously, Joan appeared on The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner (and seemed to be a front-runner) but left early in the season due to a family emergency.

With the finale fast approaching, audiences are eager to see how Joan's journey unfolds. Part 1 of the two-part finale airs on Wednesday, October 30, leading to a special "The Men Tell All" episode on Wednesday, November 6. The season will conclude on Wednesday, November 13 with Part 2 of the finale and the After the Final Rose segment, hopefully providing a chance for Joan and her final choice to celebrate their engagement.

The Golden Bachelorette So Far

In the most recent episode of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan's hometown visits left her feeling more conflicted than ever.

Joan visited the hometowns of her final four suitors—Guy Gansert, Pascal Ibgui, Jordan Heller, and Chock Chapple—but seemed to leave feeling even more uncertain about her connections.

In Lake Tahoe, Joan met Guy's close-knit family, who warmly embraced her as a potential future family member. Guy expressed his readiness for commitment, even hinting at a proposal, but Joan grappled with guilt about moving on from her late husband, John.

In Chicago, Joan saw Pascal’s lively side during a tour of his beauty salon. His family assured her Pascal was ready to settle down despite his previous heartbreaks. Yet, his reluctance to express deeper feelings left Joan feeling apprehensive.

Also, Joan experienced Jordan’s playful side in Chicago during a pizza tour and family introductions. Though his family encouraged the budding relationship, Joan worried about his emotional openness, especially when Jordan confessed he wasn’t ready for a proposal within two weeks.

Joan’s last visit was with Chock’s family in Austin, Texas, where she witnessed his passion for life, from spontaneous outdoor adventures to heartfelt talks with his siblings. Though they had an undeniable chemistry, Joan was unsettled by his reluctance to move beyond the "like" stage. As her week wrapped up, Joan found herself facing tougher decisions than ever about who, if any, could be her true partner.

Overall, the hometown dates left Joan confused rather than clear, with each man holding back in ways that stirred both her heart and doubts. However, leaks and rumors have indicated how Joan's journey will end.

Who Wins The Golden Bachelorette? (Spoilers)

Warning - The rest of this article contains potential spoilers for the ending of The Golden Bachelorette.

Initially, Reality Steve speculated that Joan would choose Guy as her final match on The Golden Bachelorette.

Fans were led to believe that the two shared a strong connection throughout the season, with Reality Steve suggesting they might even be in a committed relationship post-show. However, it was unclear if they were officially engaged.

Reality Steve recently revised his spoiler on Instagram, suggesting that Joan ends up with Chock Chapelle. Though initially thought to leave after Hometown Dates, Chock reportedly advances further, ultimately becoming Joan’s choice over Guy.

Meanwhile, Pascal Ibgui is rumored to have self-eliminated before the final decision, explaining that he wasn’t in love with Joan. This could have intensified Joan’s connection with her remaining suitors.

The update reveals a surprising twist in Joan's journey. Her ultimate choice of Chock indicates a deeper connection that may not have been evident earlier in the season.

To see how the drama unfolds, tune into The Golden Bachelorette on ABC every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.