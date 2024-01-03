From Season 3: When Will It Release? Lead Actor Responds With Promising Update

The latest update by From lead actor Harold Perrineau gave fans a look into when Season 3 could be released on MGM+.

The first two seasons of the series, which are set in a frightening Midwestern town that traps its visitors, forcing residents to seek ways to break free, earned critical acclaim.

From also received a Season 3 renewal in June 2023 and the latest update came via a casting call for the upcoming season, revealing that filming is scheduled to start in December and extend through May 2024.

MGM+

From star Harold Perrineau recently confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Season 3 is "filming now."

The lead actor previously celebrated being "back in production" on December 20 via Instagram:

We’re back in production and boy oh boy is this about to be a wild ride.

With Season 2 concluding at the end of last June, fans of the series are ready for any updates on Season 3.

Unfortunately, it does appear that the gap between Seasons 2 and 3 will be greater than the previous two seasons.

When Will From Season 3 Release?

When Season 3 of From was greenlit back in June, Variety reported that the season would consist of 10 episodes and would debut in 2024.

Taking a look back at the previous timeframes for production to premiere date can give fans a more precise idea of when to expect From Season 3.

Season 1 began filming in May 2021 and premiered around nine months later on February 20, 2022.

Season 2, beginning production on August 29, 2022, followed a similar pattern with a debut on April 23, 2023, approximately eight months later.

Given the consistent timeframe of the first two seasons, it is possible to expect Season 3 to follow a comparable schedule, potentially releasing in late summer or early fall 2024, with August or September as the most likely months.

This would be a longer wait between Seasons 2 and 3, but at least it's expected that the series will continue to release new episodes every year.

