Found Season 2 adds Dream Girls star Dionne Gipson and Station 19's Danielle Savre.

NBC's hit crime series tackles the story of recovery specialist Gabi Mosely who leads her team to track down missing people and rescue them from suspects. Helping her achieve her goal is her former capture, Sir, whom she keeps hidden in her basement.

Season 2 continues as Sir escapes and tracks down his former victim and Gabi's friend, Lacey.

Found Season 2 premiered on NBC on October 3.

Every Main Cast Member of Found Season 2

Shanola Hampton - Gabi Mosely

Shanola Hampton

Shanola Hampton leads the cast of Found as Gabi Mosely, a former kidnap victim turned recovery specialist who is tasked with finding missing people under her crisis management firm, Mosely & Associates (M&A).

Gabi also hides a sinister secret as she secretly keeps her kidnapper, Sir, captive in her basement Hannibal Lecter-style to gain insight into the minds of kidnappers and understand how they manipulate victims.

Throughout Found Season 1, Gabi and Sir forge a strong bond, which backfires in the finale when Sir manages to escape after learning that Gabi has been abducted.

Hampton's most recognizable role is playing Veronica Fisher in over 100 episodes of Shameless. The actress also appeared in You Again, Things Never Said, and Deadly Illusions.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar - Hugh "Sir" Evans

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Mark-Paul Gosselaar appears as Hugh "Sir" Evans, Gabi's kidnapper-turned-ally kept locked in her basement to help her understand the kidnapper's motivations for each of her cases.

Sir's escape in the Season 1 finale is expected to be addressed in Season 2 since it risks exposing Gabi's secrets that could jeopardize her career.

As for a possible redemption arc, Gosselaar spoke with NBC in June 2024 about whether he will be redeemed in Season 2, noting that he's only doing it for Gabi because he wants to "keep the connection:"

"It's funny that you think that. I don't know that we've ever discussed this, but you say that [he's] doing it for redemption or that [he] gets some redemption out of it. But I have never looked at a script and thought [he's] doing this for redemption. It's to keep the connection. In my mind, everything [he] does is just so [he] can be connected to Gabrielle."

Gosselaar has credits in NYPD Blue, Franklin & Bash, and The Passage.

Kelli Williams - Margaret Reed

Kelli Williams

Kelli Williams plays Margaret Reed, an associate investigator at M&A and a skilled tracker due to her impressive observational skills.

She also holds emotional baggage after losing her son, Jaime, 13 years ago, and her obsession with finding him has affected her dynamic with her two daughters.

Williams' notable credits include Lie to Me, The Practice, and Detective McLean.

Brett Dalton - Mark Trent

Brett Dalton

Brett Dalton stars as Mark Trent, a detective who serves as Gabi's police liaison and connection to the law.

Found Season 2's trailer revealed that Trent is helping Gabi find Sir, but he still can't believe she kept him locked in her basement all this time.

Agents of SHIELD fans may recognize Dalton for his role as former SHIELD-turned-HYDRA agent Grant Ward in the Marvel series. The actor can also be seen in Lost in Florence, Beside Still Waters, and The Equalizer.

Gabrielle Walsh - Lacey Quinn

Gabrielle Walsh

Gabrielle Walsh reprises her role as Lacey Quinn, Gabi's sister who changed her name from Bella to Lacey after being kidnapped by Sir.

After Sir escapes in the Season 1 finale, his target is to bring Gabi out in the open, and doing that would require him to capture her attention by abducting Lacey.

Walsh is known for her roles in Central Valley, Lucifer, and 9-1-1.

Arlen Escarpeta - Zeke Wallace

Arlen Escarpeta

Arlen Escarpeta plays Zeke Wallace, the team's guy-in-the-chair (aka the tech expert) who helps Gabi track down suspects. He is also responsible for funding M&A's operations via his trust fund.

In the Season 1 finale, Zeke reveals to the team that his uncle kidnapped him as a child.

Escarpeta can be seen in Final Destination 5, The Oath, and Whitney.

Karan Oberoi - Dhan Rana

Karan Oberoi

Karan Oberoi returns as Dhan Rana, the M&A's security expert and the only member of the team who knows about Gabi's secret involving Sir.

Dhan initially tried to track down Sir in the Season 1 finale but failed. He then offered Gabi to clean up her basement to remove any evidence that Sir was there.

Oberoi previously appeared in Counterpart, Mapplethorpe, and The CW's The Flash.

Dionne Gipson - Gina

Dionne Gipson

Joining the cast of Found Season 2 is Dionne Gipson as Gina, a close friend of Gabi who will appear in a recurring capacity throughout the series.

Gipson starred in The Wilds, Criminal Minds, and Greenleaf.

Michael Cassidy - Christian

Michael Cassidy

Michael Cassidy is part of Found Season 2's cast as Christian, a grief counselor with ties to Gabi's traumatic past.

Cassidy is known for his roles in Zoom, The O.C., and Army of the Dead.

Danielle Savre

Danielle Savre

Another newcomer in Season 2 is Danielle Savre, though details about her character are still being kept under wraps.

Savre has credits in Station 19, Heroes, and Supernatural.

New episodes of Found Season 2 premiere every Thursday on NBC at 10 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Peacock.