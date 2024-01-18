Found Season 2 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Found has an imminent start of filming, according to its lead actor.

The NBC procedural Found premiered on October 3, 2023, and although it went on to receive somewhat mixed reviews, has proven plenty popular. The drama had the most successful series launch on Peacock in the NBC-owned streamer’s history.

NBC

Shanola Hampton, the lead of NBC’s Found, took to Instagram to share a promising update on Season 2’s production.

According to the actor, Found kicks off filming for the second season “in a few weeks” and she is “so happy to be back:”

“I’m so glad I get to do it again. I’m so glad we get to tell more stories. I’m so glad we get to all be together again for Season 2. Don’t worry, I’ll be giving y’all all the behind the scenes footage of our set, which is such a fun set to do anything… It’s such a gift and I have never been happier and so grateful to NBC. I’m so happy we’re coming back. I’m so happy I get to start shooting again in a few weeks. I’m just happy.”

Per Deadline, Found’s total Season 2 order has been confirmed to be for 22 episodes, nine more than Season 1 had.

As for when the series’ sophomore run could debut on NBC, it seems quite likely that the network will want the show ready for its fall lineup.

Given that shooting commences shortly, it is within reason that a fresh batch of episodes could be ready by then.

How Did Found’s First Season End?

Found is produced by Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti. Its main premise concerns Shanola Hampton’s character Gabi Mosely works as a recovery specialist who assists in locating people who have been kidnapped.

However, there is a sizable twist. Gabi, who herself was kidnapped many years prior, has her perpetrator locked up in her basement.

She uses the man, called Sir (TV veteran Mark-Paul Gosselaar), and his criminal know-how to better do her job.

The Season 1 finale of Found, which aired on Tuesday, January 16, saw Gabi dealing with the fallout of Sir’s escape from her basement.

It was at that point that Gabi found herself in the position of revealing Sir’s abduction and his being held captive to her co-workers.

Sir is thought to have fled the country but in the closing minutes of the season’s final episode, he’s seen hiding in Lacey’s apartment, waiting for her to return. Surely he is up to no good, but time will tell whether the situation has a negative outcome.

The entirety of Found can be streamed exclusively on Peacock.