10 Best Fortnite Quotes: Inspirational & Motivational Lines Relating to the Game

While Fortnite might be known for its hilarious pop culture crossovers and tense multiplayer gameplay, the popular battle royale has also spawned its fair share of motivational quotes for players to internalize.

At this point, Epic Games' evergrowing multiplayer game has transcended gaming, becoming something that exists beyond its digital confines and across generational lines.

For fans looking for a bit of motivation or inspiration stemming from Fortnite, here are 10 from across the game's first seven years on the market.

10 Motivational Fortnite Quotes

Fortnite

1. "If I don’t stop this, it could destroy all of existence." - Jonsey

Jonesy (voiced by Troy Baker) has had several particularly motivational quotes over the years, but he put the gravity of the player's input into the Fortnite universe rather eloquently in a cinematic released as a part of Chapter 2, Season 5.

This call to action by the defacto Fortnite figurehead puts into perspective the stakes of the universe-breaking mission at hand in the Fortnite world at the time. It also proves that just one person can make a difference, all it takes is a bit of determination.

2. "This isn’t how it ends." - Paradigm

Another in-universe parlance that fans can take into their own lives when they need a little bit of inspiration came from Brie Larson's Paradigm during Chapter 3, Season 4.

In an epic final confrontation over the Chrome takeover of the iconic Fortnite island map, Larson's armored hero let out one final, "This isn’t how it ends" before pushing to save the beloved gaming locale. This sentiment shows that gamers everywhere can craft their own destiny, and should not let adversity get in the way.

3. "You keep trying, no matter what. You keep pushing forward. Keep going. Never back down, never give up." - NickEh30

This quote consists of what might be the most famous (and memed) moment in Fortnite history. It came when streamer NickEh30 (known for his positive and fun presence online) was explaining why fans should never give up.

It starts with him telling his viewers that despite possibly being behind their peers that does not mean they should quit, saying "Some people drop and find a gold SCAR. Some people drop and find a gray AR."

He then gives the now-iconic, "Never back down, never give up" line which fans may know for its "Never back down, never what?" TikTok sound.

4. "The smaller the circle, the better the people."

As is the wait in the world of Fortnite, as the game's circles get smaller and smaller, players are eliminated, leaving only the best of the best to duke it out for digital glory.

However, this common sentiment among Fortnite fans has taken on a completely different meaning. It usually refers to small groups of friends or peers, insinuating that the smaller the group the deeper, and more meaningful the connection between them.

5. "At the end of the day, everyone goes back to the lobby, even the winner."

Whether it is, "We all put our pants on the same way," or this particular Fortnite-themed parlance that is popular among fans, there are plenty of ways to say that we are all equal no matter the notoriety, reputation, or (in Fortnite's case) number of Victory Royales.

Playing games like Fortnite can be a frustrating affair, with only one champion crowned each game. However, fans should not let this phrase leave their mind, telling them that at the end of the day, we are all human after all.

6. "Gun skill is never the main reason why someone is talented at a game. It's literally their decision-making." - Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is easily the most well-known streamer in the Fortnite community. The online creator has thousands of hours in the game at this point, with plenty of them being streamed life for the world to see. So, it is no shock he has dropped a few nuggets of inspirational gold over the years.

This particular sentiment is meant to show that one can have all the skills in the world, but if they do not know what to do with them, they may as well have none at all. It tells the reader that practicing and honing a craft is great, but knowing how to find opportunities to use that skill is even more valuable.

7. "You can change the skin, but it's the same player inside."

Similar to the "everyone goes back to the lobby" quote above, this one is all about everyone being on equal footing no matter how good they look, how many friends they may have, or what they may do for work.

We are all ultimately human, and even if someone may have that shiny new Fortnite skin, does not necessarily make them a better player at the game.

8. "You can have a full friends list, but still an empty party."

Sometimes someone can have all the friends in the world, and yet be the loneliest person in the room. This quote demonstrates the argument of quality over quantity for people in one's life.

Just because someone has dozens of people they call friends does not mean any of those relationships are meaningful. Sometimes instead of filling up that friends list, it is better to only have a few that truly mean something.

9. "If you ever have a dream, put your head to it and it will happen, don't let anyone stop you from doing so." - Clix

Cody "Clix" Conrod is another popular streamer and YouTube personality whose content is largely centered around Fortnite, and - like his peers in the space - he too has been no stranger to some motivational moments.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) from September 2019, Clix spoke to fans, telling them to chase their dreams and not to "let anyone stop you from doing so." This came as the streamer looked back on doing exactly that and pursuing a career in the gaming space.

10. "No one spectates you at the start, but they do when you get close to winning."

This is a common parlance that has been used amongst the Fortnite fandom for some time (albeit at times ironically), essentially using the act of spectating the end of a match in-game as a facsimile for success in the real world.

At the end of a Fortnite game, many people are spectating to see who wins as the player count dwindles from 100 down to one.

This can be used as a metaphor for success, meaning that most of the hard work to get to a goal is done in the shadows, with people coming out of the woodwork only as one gets closer to what one is trying to achieve.

Fortnite is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

