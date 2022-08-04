Warner Bros. Expected to Call It Quits With The Flash's Supergirl Spin-off

Although the DCEU kickstarted it all with 2013's Man of Steel, Henry Cavill's Superman has only actually appeared twice since then - plus four faceless cameos. Now, in the absence of Cavill's Man of Steel, Warner Bros. is preparing to introduce a new Kryptonian hero with Sasha Calle's Supergirl in The Flash.

After production issues and the recent controversy surrounding Ezra Miller, The Flash has been the victim of many delays that have now pushed it to June 2023. Based on the debut trailer, Barry Allen will meet Supergirl in the universe in which he crosses paths with Michael Keaton's Batman to recruit their help.

Moving forward from the Multiverse-altering effects of The Flash, Supergirl is reportedly placed to be at the center of the new DCEU, and as such has been reported to have her own solo project in development. But in the wake of Batgirl's shock cancellation at HBO Max, that appears to be in danger too.

DC's Supergirl Movie May Be Dead

DC

Rolling Stone recently published a report to explain why Warner Bros. decided to cancel Leslie Grace's Batgirl which also offered an update of Sasha Calle's Supergirl. Calle will debut as the Girl of Steel in 2023's The Flash and was expected to spin off into her own movie, but that may now be in trouble.

According to the popular outlet, other DC films stand a chance of being "squashed," with insiders claiming the Supergirl project isn't expected to move forward at Warner Bros., despite currently being in development at the studio.

Reports circulated in 2021 that Warner Bros. intended to film Supergirl in the next three years - placing production plans sometime before 2024. Rumors have suggested DC was planning to use Calle's Supergirl in place of Superman in the DCEU going forward, but that may no longer be the case.

Developing...