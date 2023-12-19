Fishtank Season 2 Cast: Meet the Contestants (Photos)

Ten strangers-turned-contestants vie for the $35,000 prize in Fishtank Season 2.

Fisthank is a reality web series created by Sam Hyde and Jet Neptune where contestants are monitored 24/7 inside a house for six weeks and are live-streamed to viewers at a website called fishtank.live.

Season 2 began live-streaming on the site on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Every Main Contestant in Fishtank Season 2

Trisha

Trisha was the second entrant in the Fishtank house on Day 1 and is a 23-year-old from California.

Trisha is an artist, and she loves to draw during her downtime. She is the group's resident tour guide, giving every new contestant a rundown of what is inside the house.

Tayleigh

Stephenville Texas native Tayleigh is part of the cast of Fishtank Season 2.

During her Q&A with Judge Goldstriker, Tayleigh openly admits that she is mentally handicapped while also saying that she thinks that TJ has autism.

JC

Joining the strong cast of contestants of Fishtank Season 2 is an 18-year-old Taiwanese gal named JC.

Fishtank's website described JC as a "multifaceted contender" who will do anything to win the grand prize. JC can play the two sides of the coin, acting as a loyal ally or someone who can betray her teammates at any moment.

Megan

Megan seems to be one of the wildcards in the strong cast of fresh faces in Season 2.

In one of Cole's rants about the group, he describes the 23-year-old Michigan Native as "too quiet," noting that she might end up being eliminated first since she isn't interesting. However, in a surprising turn of events, Megan won the first challenge.

Summer

Another fish/contestant who is part of the interesting bunch of Season 2 is a Kansas native named Summer.

Summer is a sweet girl who hits it off with the other contestants, most notably Cole. At one point, Summer also tells the group that she was once admitted to a psychological hospital.

Shinji

Shinji is 23 years old and he is from Japan. Shinji is the first "fish" (contestant) who enters the house in Season 2.

In Season 2 Day One, Shinji makes a shocking revelation to Judge Goldstriker, telling him that he worked as a male prostitute and a porn actor in Japan so that he could fund his needs and education.

Shinji admits that he is uncomfortable telling that big secret to the rest of the cast.

Cole

Cole is from Little Rock, Arkansas. In the real world, Cole is a construction worker for his family's business.

During his introduction to the group, Cole points out that he is "bad with names."

In a YouTube video posted by Rocky Stream, Cole tells the camera that "he's in it win it," before unveiling his master plan to outwit the other contestants.

Jimmy

27-year-old Jimmy was the 9th contestant/house guest who arrived in the Fishtank.

The deep-voiced man from Vermont had an odd behavior upon entering the house since he drank fish tank water when he went upstairs.

During Cole's mini-rant to the camera, he accidentally unveils that Jimmy is "the plant" within the house, meaning that he is an insider with an unfair advantage over the others.

Thomas

Thomas, also known as TJ, is a 23-year-old from South Michigan who joins Season 2 to try and win the cash prize while also potentially finding love inside the Fishtank.

TJ is a happy-go-lucky and carefree guy. Based on Judge Goldstriker's actions, it seems that he wants to pair TJ with Tayleigh during the early moments of Season 2.

Brian

Brian is the Fisthank's last contestant who enters the house.

The 27-year-old is proud of his body count, telling Summer that he has had sex with 17 women throughout his lifetime.

At the beginning of Fishtank, Brian had a brewing rivalry with one of the producers, Ben.

Fishtank Season 2 can be accessed on (fishtank.live).