Fire Force Season 3: Release, Characters and Everything We Know

The hype surrounding Fire Force Season 3 is high, but there are many questions about when the anime will be released after being announced in 2022.

Based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Atsushi Ohkubo. Fire Force revolves around the story of Shinra Kusakabe, aka the Devil's Footprints, who has the ability to set fire to his feet at will.

The character became part of the Special Fire Force Company 8 as he works together with other flame users to try and contain any other evil Infernals, evil beings who are known as "living Infernos."

The anime is produced by David Production and aired on MBS and TBS in Japan from July 6 to December 28, 2019. It was then renewed for Season 2, which aired from July to December 2020.

When Will Fire Force Season 3 Release?

Fire Force

In May 2022, Fire Force's official website announced that Season 3 is in development. As expected, the release date wasn't revealed during the initial renewal news.

Fast forward to May 2023, the show's Japanese Twitter account confirmed that production has begun. It remains to be seen how far along Season 3's production is.

Seasons 1 and 2 were released a year apart during the summer of 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Major factors such as the pandemic and David Production's busy schedule working on other shows, like Cells At Work!! and Strike Witches: Road To Berlin, may be the reason behind the lack of updates for Season 3's release date.

Interestingly, a past leak from anime insider Shueishaleaks, (via CBR), claimed that Studio Shaft will replace David Production as Fire Force's main studio.

Although this has yet to be confirmed, the change of production could be a contributing factor to Season 3's long wait.

Given the lengthy development of action-heavy shonen shows and the adjustment of a new studio, it's possible that Fire Force Season 3 will be released sometime in 2024.

Which Characters Will Be in Fire Force Season 3?

Fire Force

While Fire Force Season 3's main cast hasn't been revealed, it is expected that most of the voice actors will return.

Gakuto Kajiwara is set to lead Fire Force's Japanese voice cast for Season 3 as Shinra alongside mainstays like Kazuya Nakai (Captain Obi) and Kenichi Suzumura (Takehisa).

Voice actors for the supporting characters like Kenjirou Tsuda (Joker) and Seako Kamijou (Maki) are also poised for a comeback.

As for its English voice actors, Derick Snow (Shinra) and Jeremy Inman (Captain Obi) are also expected to return alongside the same cast.

Below is a quick overview of the Japanese and English voice actors for Fire Force Season 3:

Shinra – Gakuto Kajiwara / Derick Snow

Captain Obi – Kazuya Nakai / Jeremy Inman

Takehisa – Kenichi Suzumura / Christopher Wehkamp

Tamaki – Aoi Yuuki / Jad Saxton

Iris – Mao Ichimichi / Alexis Tipton

Maki – Saeko Kamijou / Sarah Roach

Arthur – Yuusuke Kobayashi / Eric Vale

Joker – Kenjirou Tsuda / Sonny Strait

Who Is the Main Villain in Fire Force Season 3?

Fire Force

In the manga and the series, the Evangelist serves as the overarching villain of Fire Force, and the group and its leader are expected to still be the main antagonists in Season 3.

For those unaware, the Evangelist is a woman who assembled a religious order whose goal is to fulfill her apocalyptic dream. As part of the cult, the Evangelist's enforcers known as the White Clad are appointed to wreak havoc and chaos across the world.

It remains to be seen how closely Season 3 will follow the books, but Season 2's ending could shed some light on the matter.

Fire Force Season 2 ended with the tease that a major clash is imminent between Company 8 and the Evangelist. Shinra managed to achieve and learn "The Press of Death," remarkably increasing his power and allowing him to see the final moments of someone who died.

Considering that the Season 2 finale featured the death of Captain Hague, the ramifications of his demise are set to be at the forefront in Season 3.

Given that Seasons 1 and 2 already covered Volumes 1 to 20 of the manga, there's a strong chance that Season 3 will conclude Fire Force since it could explore Volumes 21 to 34.

That said, Fire Force Season 3 could showcase Shinra's showdown with Captain Barns of the 1st Brigade, Captain Obi's abduction, and Company 8's unexpected team-up with the Joker to rescue Obi.

Where Can I Watch Fire Force Season 3?

Fire Force

The first two seasons of Fire Force are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Season 3 is also set to premiere on Crunchyroll in the United States and other international territories.