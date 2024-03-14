The latest on Demon Slayer Season 4's release indicates when the film, To the Hashira Training, will begin streaming.

Demon Slayer released another film in theaters this year, bridging the gap between Seasons 3 and (yet to be released) 4 of the anime.

It has earned $48.7 million at the worldwide box office, but its time in North American theaters is closing after raking in $17.2 million domestically.

Similar to Hollywood films in the 2020s, as soon as a film's theatrical run ends, audiences shift their attention to its imminent streaming release.

In news that will delight many fans, Demon Slayer Season 4 will start streaming on May 12, per Crunchyroll.

Over the past several years, the Demon Slayer movies that correlate to a new season have been released close to the series premiere.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train started streaming on Crunchyroll on October 4, 2021, one week before the premiere of Season 2 on the service.

Removing any wait, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village started streaming on Crunchyroll on April 9, 2023, the same day as the premiere of Season 3.

With Season 4 slated to commence streaming on May 12, it is plausible that To the Hashira Training will follow suit and begin streaming on or around that same day.

Regardless, history shows that by the time Season 4's first episode is available, the film, which premiered in theaters, will be streaming.

2024 Demon Slayer Movie Synopsis

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training follows the trend set by its predecessor, To the Swordsmith Village, serving as a compilation film that integrates the concluding episode of Season 3 and the inaugural episode of Season 4 of the anime.

The 2024 movie also features an edited summary at the outset incorporating footage from previous episodes, offering fans a comprehensive recap and transition into the new season.

Warning - The following contains spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training.

Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, aided by fellow swordsmiths, confronts Upper Four Hantengu alongside Tanjiro Kamado and Genya Shinazugawa, leading to a battle in which Nezuko's intervention proves pivotal.

Despite many challenges, Tanjiro ultimately triumphs, uncovering crucial information about demon king Muzan Kibutsuji's plans.

As the Demon Slayer Corps braces for Muzan's impending threat, a strategic alliance forms, heralding a new phase of preparation and training under the leadership of Amane Ubuyashiki.

The Hashira Training arc has officially begun.

Demon Slayer Season 4 begins streaming on May 12.

