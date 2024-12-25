Fire Country Season 3, Episode 9 is still some time away from airing, but the break will not be a long one as fans wait for the next episode's release date.

Fire Country has taken the action and drama to new heights for Season 3, even including a thrilling guest appearance by Supernatural's Jared Padalecki. The story also delivered a new relationship for Bode and Gabriela, an emergency airplane landing, and countless new emotions for the main cast.

After Season 2 was shortened by the writers' and actors' strikes, Season 3 is now back for a full slate of 22 new episodes. However, Episode 9 was the last new episode for the foreseeable future.

When Will Fire Country Season 3, Episode 9 Premiere?

CBS

CBS confirmed that Fire Country Season 3, Episode 9 will debut on the network on January 31 at 9 p.m. ET. This will be seven weeks after Episode 8 hit the air on December 13.

After Season 1 had 22 episodes and Season 2 came with only 10 new entries, Season 3 is back to a full 22-episode slate with 14 episodes set to arrive in 2025.

What Will Happen in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 9?

The midseason Fire Country finale brought multiple stories together in the midst of a massive wildfire, which left much of the main cast's safety up in the air. Station 42 and Three Rock have to work together to keep the fire from spreading, putting Bode and Audry in serious danger they protect themselves underwater in a pool.

Gabriella also walked off without her gear after an argument with Jake before they were surrounded by fire, all while her father, Manny, made his way over to her.

Speaking with TVLine, showrunner Tia Napolitano teased some of the planning process behind this moment as the team tried to figure out "[what] the danger [is] going to look like" in the middle of the season. On the back of Gabriela's story, the plot naturally evolved to where it ended up in Episode 8:

"Early when we were breaking the season, I wanted to put two people in a pool for sure. And I didn’t know who, probably Bode and somebody, but at one point it was like a bunch of people, and we knew we wanted to put a lot of people in danger early. That’s always the goal. It’s like what’s the danger going to look like? And then Gabriela’s story led us to a place where we felt like she could walk off the job. And then of course, what does that mean for Manny kind of story organically led to how and where we put people in peril."

When asked about what's coming next for the rest of the season, she specifically touched on the premiere as an episode that has her excited. Noting how it's "mostly a direct pickup," she also teased that fans will have "a lot of questions" about how the cast will make it out of their current situations:

"Oh, I’m so excited. I’m really excited about the premiere. It’s a shame everyone has to wait all winter break for it. It’s mostly a direct pickup. I mean, it isn’t an episode where you can really skip time. You want to be in that pool, you want to be in that fire, you want to be with Manny. We have a lot of questions of how we will ever pull everyone out of this situation. And it’s a freight train, man. The premiere is just a freight train."

The first two and a half seasons of Fire Country are streaming on Paramount+. Season 3, Episode 9 will premiere on CBS on January 31, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET.