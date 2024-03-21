FBI Season 6 moves into Episode 5 with a stellar cast of characters advancing the plot forward.

Following a guest appearance by Scorpion star Elyes Gabel in Episode 4, FBI's latest episode brings plenty of new drama courtesy of a hostage situation.

Episode 5 highlights the abduction of a Brooklyn migrant center director and his wife as the FBI unit works to meet the kidnapper's demands, all while Maggie envisions what motherhood could be like.

This new entry debuted on CBS on Tuesday, March 19 as part of the network's FBI block.

Every Character & Actor in FBI Season 6, Episode 5

Ahead is a list of every actor in the cast of FBI Season 6, Episode 5 (titled "Sacrifice") along with the characters they play.

Missy Peregrym - Maggie Bell

Missy Peregrym

Missy Peregrym embodies FBI agent Maggie Bell, an Indiana-based investigator and former police officer who primarily works cases out in the field, as she continues her run in Season 6.

Episode 5 throws Maggie onto the front line of a hostage situation as a migrant center director is taken and held at gunpoint.

From here, she goes as far as getting herself taken as a hostage in order to save innocent civilians, doing her best to deescalate the situation at every turn.

Peregrym is known for her work on another popular police series, Rookie Blue, and she previously appeared in Stick It, Cybergeddon, and Reaper.

Zeeko Zaki - Omar Adom "OA" Zidan

Zeeko Zaki

Zeeko Zaki stars in FBI as Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, a former Army Ranger who transitioned to New York following a two-year stint working as an undercover agent.

OA works closely with Maggie on the hostage situation from the street as he coordinates a response unit, including keeping snipers trained on the house in case they catch a glimpse of the kidnapper.

When Maggie makes the tough choice to swap herself with the hostages, OA is in her ear the entire time telling her to get herself safe by any means necessary.

Zaki is also credited for roles in Six, 24: Legacy, and The Inspectors.

John Boyd - Stuart Scola

John Boyd

John Boyd portrays Special Agent Stuart Scola, whose quick wit and smooth talking one of the more popular characters in FBI.

Stuart spends most of Episode 5 either chasing a suspect through the streets or questioning people close to the kidnapping, spending time at the migrant center to get a better grip on what's happening.

Boyd's most notable work is seen in in 24, Lady in the Water, Argo, and Peppermint.

Katherine Renee Kane - Tiffany Wallace

Katherine Renee Kane

Katherine Renee Kane's Tiffany Wallace came from the NYPD after being raised in the Brooklyn, New York's Bed-Stuy neighborhood, spending six years in the department's narcotics division.

This new episode sees Tiffany working closely with Scola as they chase down potential suspects, using her kind demeanor in the migrant center as she speaks with a young child you might be able to help answer some questions.

Kane's career is just warming up, previously appearing in Extra Ordinary and The Bag.

Alana de la Garza - Isobel Castile

Alana de la Garza

Alana de la Garza's Isobel Castile is a West Point graduate with experience in Silicon Valley, taking on multiple major task forces drug units before a promotion to the head of the New York FBI office.

Isobel goes through plenty of emotional moments as she quarterbacks the mission from headquarters, warning Missy about getting herself taken hostage as she tries to protect her team.

Other shows highlighting de la Garza include Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Law & Order, and CSI: Miami.

Jeremy Sisto - Jubal Valentine

Jeremy Sisto

Jeremy Sisto's Jubal Valentine is the assistant special agent in charge of the New York FBI Field Office, bringing a unique combination of energy and class to his role with the team as he keeps his co-workers and subordinates motivated.

Jubal's main focus in Episode 5 is going through surveillance videos to find out who kidnapped the episode's main victim, running facial recognition and going through a couple of different victims as the field team works the case.

Past appearances for Sisto include Wrong Turn, Thirteen, Clueless, and Suicide Kings.

Charlotte Sullivan - Jessica Blake

Charlotte Sullivan

Following her FBI debut in Episode 4, Episode 5 sees Charlotte Sullivan come back for a second round of action as Maggie's former work partner, Agent Jessica Blake.

This new episode sees Jessica and Maggie talk about more personal matters, including how Maggie feels about being a mother, as Jessica has her daughter with her in the office for a doctor's appointment.

Sullivan's resume includes appearances on Mary Kills People, Chicago Fire, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Nick Gomez - Hector Ramirez

Nick Gomez

Nick Gomez takes on a one-episode appearance in FBI Season 6, Episode 5 as Hector Ramirez, who is the man responsible for the hostage situation Maggie, OA, and the team have to take on.

Hector takes such drastic measures in order to save his young daughter, who is revealed later in the episode to have been kidnapped from the migrant center. Due to that locale being so pivotal, he kidnaps the director of that center, admitting to going far above and beyond to keep his little girl safe.

Gomez can be seen in a small role as Wrecker in three episodes of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He also had recent stints in Fargo and The Walking Dead.

Christian Conn - Matthew Sawyer

Christian Conn is seen on the other side of the kidnapping as he plays the victim, Matthew Sawyer, the director of the migrant center in New York.

Taken to his own home along with his wife, Sawyer spends the better part of the episode terrified for his life as he works to figure out why he was kidnapped.

Conn's previous credits include The Blacklist, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Vedette Lim - Elise Taylor

Vedette Lim

Vedette Lim joined the FBI cast midway through Season 2 as Elise Taylor, a high-level analyst who works as part of the Joint Operations Center.

Lim takes on a more prominent role in Episode 5 as she scrubs through traffic cameras and other video footage to find the identity of the kidnapper, although it takes her best effort to place a name to the face.

Outside of her time on FBI, Lim is also seen in the casts of No Strings Attached, True Blood, and The Undoing.

Taylor Anthony Miller - Kelly Moran

Taylor Anthony Miller first joined FBI in Season 2 as Kelly Moran, another intelligence analyst in the JOC, alongside Lim and others.

Kelly works closely with his unit at headquarters to identify and locate Hector before the field team takes over and heads out to Matthew Sawyer's house for the rescue.

Miller has single-episode appearances on other major TV procedurals such as Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, and Burn Notice.

Ashley Bryant - Cara Stanfield

Seen often throughout Episode 5 is Ashley Bryant, who takes on the role of Cara Stanfield in FBI Season 6.

Cara works as the assistant director at the migrant center where the abduction takes place, even seeing it happen before the FBI team shows up to investigate the matter.

Bryant boasts other credits in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Blue Bloods, and Gossip Girl.

Quinn M. Johnson - James Dunn

Quinn M. Johnson embodies a minor character in FBI Season 6, Episode 5 names James Dunn, who Stuart and Tiffany take into custody early in the story.

They interrogate him about hateful blog posts pertaining to migrants being in the United States and even threatening the migrant center, but he is adamant about not having done anything to Matthew Sawyer.

FBI is the first credited TV role on Johnson's resume.

Ronnie Castellano - Gael

Ronnie Castellano

Ronnie Castellano's role as Gael is only for one scene in Season 6 as his character runs a convenience store near the migrant center.

When Tiffany and Stuart come into the shop to question him about the kidnapping, he eventually gives them the security tapes, although he admits to being scared to call them in the first place.

Castellano can be seen in other roles in Law & Order: Organized Crime, Blue Bloods, and Girls5eva.

Tatiana Ydalia Espaillat - Emma

Tatiana Ydalia Espaillat

Young actress Tatiana Ydalia Espaillat enjoys one scene of screentime in Episode 5 as Emma, a witness located at the migrant center.

Speaking to Tiffany and Stuart, she opens up about seeing the kidnapping take place, helping identify the man responsible.

FBI is Espaillat's first officially released project.

Eric Orman - Jared Gamble

Eric Orman

Eric Orman comes into Episode 5 at the very end of the story as Jared Gamble, the man responsible for kidnapping Hector's daughter.

After a confrontation with Stuart at gunpoint, he shoots at the FBI agent and gets himself killed, quickly bringing his journey to an end after causing a great deal of stress.

Orman also has appearances in Mr. Robot, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Have You Seen This Man.

The first five episodes of FBI Season 6 are now streaming on Paramount+. New episodes air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming the next day.

