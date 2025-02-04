There's a universal issue fans are sharing online about the teaser for the teaser trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four is ready for its third on-screen iteration of the 21st century, this time starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Set for a July 25 release, it's time for Marvel Studios to begin ramping up the marketing campaign for Marvel's First Family.

Excitement is bubbling over ahead of the official first trailer, but that doesn't come without some honest criticisms.

Fans Complain Over Kids Laughing in Fantastic Four Teaser

Marvel Studios

Ahead of the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps releasing on the morning of Tuesday, February 4, Marvel Studios released an announcement teaser.

The brief footage gives MCU fans a look at this "retro-futuristic world" in the new Fantastic Four, including 60s-styled cars, clothes, and TV sets.

The announcement video shows children excitedly gathering around TV screens, watching as the Fantastic Four prepare for a space launch, with the phrase "Prepare 4 Launch" prominently displayed.

Along with this kid-centric first look, as hopeful as it may be, fans with a critical eye (or ear) were quick to point out on X that a familiar "kids laughing" sound is played repeatedly during the 20-second clip.

Marvel Studios

Jeff Zhang called out Disney in a post on X, gaining a lot of attention on the platform. He believes to have heard the "same 'kids laughing' stock audio" three times during the new footage, remarking that Disney has reached "completely unprecedented levels of not giving a s--t:"

"Same 'kids laughing' stock audio played three times in 20 seconds. Disney reaching completely unprecedented levels of not giving a s--t."

John Lemon on X pinned this more on the budget, making fun of the idea that the director of The Fantastic Four "was given the budget for only one 'children laughing' stock sound:"

"I'm the director of 'Fantastic Four' and I was given the budget for only one 'children laughing' stock sound, looping it as many times as needed."

Even as fans, it's hard to ignore the repetitive sound, that does not necessarily fit the moving images on screen.

Richard (@RichardOcelot) added on X that he's "genuinely excited" for the new MCU reboot, but wants to know "who edited that annoying stock 'children laughing' sound effect twice in this teaser?"

"I'm genuinely excited a lot for the new 'Fantastic Four,' but who edited that annoying stock 'children laughing' sound effect twice in this teaser?"

What To Expect in First Fantastic Four Trailer

The first full trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will likely expand on the teaser's 1960s retro-futuristic aesthetic while giving fans their first real look at the team in action.

Building on the teaser's rocket launch imagery, the trailer could open with Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben preparing for their fateful space mission, showcasing brief moments of their camaraderie before their super-powered transformation.

Fans should also expect quick, visually striking displays of each hero's powers: Johnny's "Flame On," Sue's force fields, Reed's stretching, and Ben's rocky strength, to name a few possibilities.

Given the fan demand, we might also see an official reveal of The Thing's CGI design and a glimpse of the female Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner, if not a shadowy tease of Galactus (played by Ralph Ineson).

Given the uniquely familial nature of the super-team, the trailer ending on an iconic Fantastic Four group shot would surely please many long-time fans.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps breaks into theaters on July 25.