Eternals: Richard Madden's Ikaris, Gemma Chan's Sersi & More Receive New Marvel Figures

Ahead of its November release following numerous pandemic-related delays, Marvel Studios has been ramping up efforts to promote Eternals. The expansive promotional tour seems to make sense due to the fact that it features a lesser-known group of cosmic heroes.

Directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, the Phase 4 entry is about a group of powerful immortals who have been living on Earth for thousands of years - one that never interfered with human conflicts unless their mortal enemies, the Deviants, were involved. Eternals alsoboasts an all-star ensemble that includes the likes of Angeline Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington.

In the past few months, Marvel has released several new trailers for Eternals, giving fans an idea of what the story will be about and how the team's dynamic will be pushed to the forefront. On top of the trailers and posters, the first batch of Funko Pops was also unveiled alongside new variant covers from Marvel Comics.

Now, another wave of collectible figures has arrived ahead of Eternals' theatrical release.

ETERNALS COLLECTIBLES REVEALED

Hasbro officially unveiled the first batch of Marvel Legends figures for Eternals, showcasing the massive ensemble of heroes from the Phase 4 film.

Hasbro

A movie-accurate depiction of Richard Madden's Ikaris is featured, complete with interchangeable hands to create poses straight from the film.

Hasbro

The final Eternals trailer highlighted Ikaris' ability to shoot cosmic beams through his eyes, and it looks like fans can recreate that moment due to the inclusion of an alternate head for the character.

The pictured Marvel Legends figure can be pre-ordered using the link below:

Lia McHugh's Sprite takes the spotlight in another official collectible figure.

Hasbro

The collectible features McHugh's likeness as well.

Hasbro

The pictured Marvel Legends figure can be pre-ordered using the link below:

Gemma Chan's Sersi looks stunning in her movie-accurate collectible figure.

Hasbro

The official box describes Sersi as the "Eternal with an affinity for humanity," which is in line with the hero's history from Marvel Comics.

Hasbro

The pictured Marvel Legends figure can be pre-ordered using the link below:

Barry Keoghan's Druig is ready for battle as depicted in his character's collectible.

Hasbro

Fans will be given the chance to recreate Druig's abilities once they get their hands on this impressive figurine.

Hasbro

The pictured Marvel Legends figure can be pre-ordered using the link below:

Kumail Nanjani's Kingo takes center stage in his first MCU Hasbro collectible.

Hasbro

In MCU canon, aside from being a powerful Eternal, Kingo became a beloved Bollywood star. Fans are looking forward to finding out how the battle with the Deviants will affect his popularity moving forward.

Hasbro

The pictured Marvel Legends figure can be pre-ordered using the link below:

Bryan Tyree Henry's Phastos is highlighted in another official Marvel figure.

Hasbro

In Eternals, Phastos is expected to be pushed to the forefront since he is the MCU's first openly gay superhero.

Hasbro

The pictured Marvel Legends figure can be pre-ordered using the link below:

Lauren Ridloff's Makkari, the MCU's deaf superhero, is given the spotlight in her own Marvel figure.

Hasbro

The pictured Marvel Legends figure can be pre-ordered using the link below:

Hasbro didn't just include the heroic lineup of Eternals in their latest batch of figures since Kro also received his own Marvel figure.

Hasbro

In Hasbro's official description, Kro was described as the harbinger of a global threat, potentially causing doom for the rest of humanity.

Hasbro

The pictured Marvel Legends figure can be pre-ordered using the link below:

Fans can also opt to pre-order every Eternal team member all at once with Hasbro's Wave 1 case.

Hasbro

The pictured Marvel Legends figures can be pre-ordered using the link below:

All of the figures listed above are expected to be available in October 2021.

ANOTHER WAVE OF MOVIE-ACCURATE HASBRO FIGURES

Based on what's been revealed, it looks like Hasbro's movie-accurate depictions of Marvel characters still reign supreme. Given that the Eternals are lesser-known characters for casual fans, this latest batch of Marvel Legends figures should at least give them a solid preview of what to expect in terms of character designs for the film.

It's worth pointing out that these are the first Eternals figures from Hasbro, meaning that toy collectors will be given a prime opportunity to grab these impressive collectibles.

A notable omission from the Eternals collection is Kit Harington's Dane Whitman, but it's possible that there's a pretty good reason why the future Marvel hero is missing. There's a strong chance that Whitman could transform into Black Knight at the tail-end of the film, and this could give Hasbro an opportunity to showcase a new figure based on this transition.

With so much to unpack, the latest line of Eternals figures from Hasbro should serve as a good primer for fans ahead of the film's release on November 5, 2021.