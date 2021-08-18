Marvel's Eternals: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden & 8 More Actors Receive Special New Covers

The MCU has been going full speed recently, making up for the time it lost in 2020. Fans are already on their fourth Disney+ television show with the second feature film set to release in a few weeks in the form of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

While Shang-Chi is introducing the world to a brand-new hero, the movie right after that is doing something larger: bringing the world a brand-new team of superheroes. Eternals is the highly anticipated movie in question and is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

The film has a lot of buzz after having had several people exclaim that they were blown away by what they'd seen. The first trailer fans received certainly seemed to be promising an epic story on a vastly different scale than what fans are used to seeing.

It's been a while since the first trailer was released, but now, it seems that the film's marketing is revving up its engine once again.

THE ETERNALS ARE HERE

Entertainment Weekly and Marvel Entertainment revealed brand-new covers that depict the cast of Eternals in a stunning fashion.

The first is for Gemma Chan's Sersi, who "has a soft spot for humans:"

Entertainment Weekly

Next is the all-powerful Ikaris, brought to life by Richard Madden:

Entertainment Weekly

Then, there's Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani:

Entertainment Weekly

Lia McHugh is portraying Sprite, the forever young member of the new group dedicated to protecting humankind:

Entertainment Weekly

The Eternals' inventor, Phastos, comes to life thanks to actor Brian Tyree Henry:

Entertainment Weekly

The MCU finally gets another speedster thanks to Lauren Ridloff's Makkari:

Entertainment Weekly

The questionable and detached Eternal comes in the form of Druig, played by Barry Keoghan:

Entertainment Weekly

The muscle of the group goes to Don Lee's Gilgamesh, who is ready to take on whatever is thrown his way:

Entertainment Weekly

The group's spiritual leader is Ajak, portrayed by Salma Hayek:

Entertainment Weekly

Angelina Jolie gets to be the Warrior of the group in the form of Thena:

Entertainment Weekly

AN ETERNAL TEAM

Eternals will mark the third proper team introduction into the MCU, with the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy being the first two. Needless to say, this group of god-like beings has quite a lot to live up to.

The artistic style for the many Entertainment Weekly covers seems to focus a lot on the golden detailing on the suits, intricacies which seem to have visual similarities to cosmic constellations. Those elements of the costumes could be important to the story. Maybe it's related to how the group uses the Uni-Mind, which is when several Eternals merge together to become a more powerful force of nature.

Even though Shang-Chi is next on the list, it's hard not to be stoked about Eternals. There's a lot of mystery and intrigue involved with the project on top of its epic scale. Where has this group of beings been? Why did they allow Thanos to go unchecked? And more importantly, is Thanos related to them like he is to their race in the comics?

Fans will have to wait until the film releases on November 5, 2021 to find out.