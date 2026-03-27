How 'End of Oak Street' and 'Cloverfield' Are Related (and How They're Quite Different)

The End of Oak Street recently received a title change and new trailer, which has fans theorizing it might be connected to the Cloverfield films. The new science fiction film starring Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway debuted with an intriguing premise in its first trailer, revealing a suburban street that is unexpectedly teleported to an unknown land. End of Oak Street is an original story directed by David Robert Mitchell, but like another major 2026 sci-fi original, a string of clues has audiences suspicious that it may secretly be connected to another franchise.

The End of Oak Street opens in theatres on August 14, 2026, and also stars Maisie Stella, Christian Convery, and P.J. Byrne.

Is 'The End of Oak Street' Secretly in the Same Universe as 'Cloverfield'?

Warner Bros.

Right now, there's no confirmation that The End of Oak Street is directly connected to Cloverfield in any way, but if it were, it would be incredibly on-brand for the franchise.

Matt Reeves' original Cloverfield film from 2008 (produced by JJ Abrams) was known for its secrecy. The monster movie was filmed guerrilla-style, using multiple working titles and a viral marketing campaign that attracted all sorts of internet sleuths trying to uncover information. The result was a found-footage movie about a kaiju-like monster rampaging through New York City.

Eight years later, Bad Robot, JJ Abrams' production company, bought a spec script which it eventually adapted into the Cloverfield universe with 10 Cloverfield Lane. The movie was a spiritual successor to Cloverfield, though not directly connected plot-wise, following two people trapped in a basement amid an ongoing apocalypse outside. Like Cloverfield, it went under a different working title.

The third and last Cloverfield film to date was The Cloverfield Paradox, another spec script adapted to form part of the Cloververse, which attempted to somewhat explain things by following a group of scientists on a space station who open a portal to parallel dimensions, letting in extraterrestrials who attack Earth. The Cloverfield Paradox surprised everyone by dropping on Netflix the same day its title was announced.

Paramount Pictures

A fourth Cloverfield film was in active development and would supposedly be a more direct sequel to the first film, rather than a repurposed script like 10 Cloverfield Lane or The Cloverfield Paradox. In 2021, Joe Barton was attached to write, and a year later, Babak Anvari signed on to direct. But that was the last anyone heard of it.

Now we have The End of Oak Street, another highly secretive blockbuster film, to the point that, when the trades first announced the cast attachments, it was described as Warner Bros.' "mysterious new film."

The Cloverfield universe has a history of surprising people, so marketing and releasing a seemingly completely different film under the name of The End of Oak Street only to reveal after that it's part of the Cloververse, could be another evolution of the franchise's marketing strategy.

While this is definitely only a theory at this point, several similarities between The End of Oak Street and Cloverfield do make it seem plausible.

The Similarities & Differences Between The End of Oak Street and Cloverfield

Similarities

Paramount Pictures

Now that The End of Oak Street has its official title and first trailer, there are some clear similarities between Cloverfield and the 2026 film. They are all high-concept sci-fi ideas about ordinary people trapped in extraordinary, strange survival situations involving monsters or, in The End of Oak Street's case, dinosaurs?

The official synopsis for The End of Oak Street lays out some more clues, revealing it is about a "mysterious cosmic event" that "rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports [the] neighborhood to someplace unknown." While the unknown place is not revealed in the trailer, it seems full of terrifying creatures, either extraterrestrial or prehistoric.

Only one giant bipedal creature was hinted at in The End of Oak Street's trailer, but there wasn't a good enough glimpse of it to confirm whether it could be from the same universe as Clover or is another instance of dinosaurs on the big screen.

One immediate similarity between Cloverfield and The End of Oak Street, at least behind the scenes, is that JJ Abrams serves as a producer on both. The Star Wars and Star Trek director has a long history with sci-fi, so shepherding a unique concept like The End of Oak Street is well within his wheelhouse, but he's also one of the puppet masters behind Cloverfield, and this could very well be another original idea that's been pulled into the Cloververse by Bad Robot.

What's even more suspect is that The End of Oak Street, like the other past Cloverfield instalments, once had a different title: Flowervale Lane.

Warner Bros.

Of course, to Cloververse fans, that title immediately brings 10 Cloverfield Lane to mind, particularly as the words "clover" and "flower" share connotations. Did The End of Oak Street change its name to throw everyone off the scent that this is a Cloververse film? Or did it change because it really isn't a Cloververse film and wants to separate itself from that?

The plot of The End of Oak Street and the circumstances of exactly how the suburban area is dropped into this unknown land are shrouded in mystery, which is a very Cloververse move. Could the street have been moved as a result of the alternate-universe meddling in The Cloverfield Paradox?

There is a moment in The Cloverfield Paradox that makes this more likely, as Roger Davies' character scrolls through social media on Earth after the particle accelerator surges and sees a post that reads "OMG! 5 city blocks just disappeared." Then, in The End of Oak Street, it's revealed that the family's entire street and neighborhood have moved in the cosmic event.

Netflix

Making this event a result of The Cloverfield Paradox would be a simple yet effective way to connect the two films, while still allowing The End of Oak Street to tell its own story.

There are other correlations fans spotted, such as similarities between The End of Oak Street's title treatment and that of the Cloverfield films, and the fact that The End of Oak Street is releasing in IMAX, and there were once plans for an untitled "Cloverfield IMAX film", before it became The Cloverfield Paradox and was adjusted to go to Netflix instead.

The Cloververse also has a history of picking strong visionary directors on the verge of breaking out. Matt Reeves' directed Cloverfield before he did The Batman, Dan Trachtenberg directed 10 Cloverfield Lane and is now overseeing the Predator universe, and Julius Onah worked on The Cloverfield Paradox before doing Captain America: Brave New World.

The End of Oak Street has David Robert Mitchell at the helm, who is currently known for It Follows and Under the Silver Lake. While both were niche hits, Mitchell has yet to truly break big in Hollywood, but does have a strong vision that could be well-suited to the Cloververse if this does indeed turn out to be a Cloververse film.

Differences

Paramount Pictures

While there are several established and potential connections that could set up The End of Oak Street to be a part of the Cloverfield universe, it could very well be its own thing as well.

One major differentiator is that The End of Oak Street seems to be playing in the world of dinosaurs, rather than aliens. It's still unclear how, when, or where Oak Street appears in the film, but the presence of dinosaur-like footprints, an untouched green forest, and a bipedal, roaring creature chasing people down the street in the trailer suggests it's a dinosaur film and is taking place during some alternate time on Earth.

Meanwhile, the Cloververse has dealt with extraterrestrials, such as alien kaiju and human-scale parasites, so the continuity doesn't really line up.

Warner Bros.

As mentioned, there's been nothing official connecting the two movies, and a major obstacle is that Paramount owns the rights to Cloverfield and partnered with Abrams on the initial films, while The End of Oak Street is a Warner Bros. movie. While a merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. is on the horizon, it's happened much too late in the process for The End of Oak Street to be a product of it.

There's also the fact that if The End of Oak Street had been secretly hiding that it's Cloverfield 4, it would go against everything that's been said about the fourth movie to date, particularly that it would be a direct sequel to the first film. The End of Oak Street is very clear, a distinct story about a new family of characters, who seemingly have no connection to any past Cloverfield characters or events, so it doesn't even seem like it could be a version of what Barton and Anvari were attached to.

As is the Cloverfield way, fans probably won't know the truth about The End of Oak Street until it comes out in cinemas, which will either reaffirm that it is an original story or end on a surprise twist that somehow establishes it within the wider Cloververse.