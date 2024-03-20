Who Is Emmanuel from Physical: 100? 4 Things to Know About the Bodybuilder

Fans are itching to get to know Emmanuel, one of the cast members from Physical 100 Season 2.

The charismatic bodybuilder joins Season 2 of Netflix's hit Korean reality series as the show enters yet another round of physical competition. Viewers can expect to see some of the world's most athletic people go head-to-head for a cash prize.

The series' sophomore effort will kick off on Tuesday, March 26, introducing the world to a new cast of athletes vying for victory.

4 Things to Know About Physical 100's Emmanuel

Emmanuel

Emmanuel Has Competed in Many Bodybuilding Competitions

Heading into Physical 100, Emmanuel is no stranger to putting his body on the line to win gold.

The Nigerian native has participated in many bodybuilding competitions around the world.

One of his biggest accolades was in 2022 when he came in first in the Men's Physique Open and the IFBB Natural Pro Qualifier at the INBA Korea.

Because of his success at these international competitions, Emmanuel landed on the radar of brands like Physical 100, prompting the star to get invited to the second season of the hit Netflix series.

Emmanuel Is Also a Model

Aside from pumping iron and molding his tian physique, Emmanuel has also made a splash in the modeling world.

The Physical 100 star has been a model for several clothing and fitness brands.

He has modeled for everything from gym wear to high-end couture and can be seen posing for some of his clients in many of his TikTok videos.

Emmanuel Is Friends with Physical: 100 Contestant Miracle Nelson

Emmanuel did not enter the world of Physical 100 alone, being friends with his fellow contestant, Miracle Nelson.

The pair have attended various bodybuilding competitions over the years, with Emmanuel posting on several occasions to thank his close friends (including Nelson).

Nelson also appears as a part of the Physical 100 Season 2 cast. He is a fellow foreign bodybuilder living and working in South Korea, known for his fitness content and career as a dancer and model.

Fans looking to keep up with Miracle Jonhson online can follow him on Instagram at @itz_mkay.

Emmanuel Posts Workout Routine Videos on YouTube

Emmanuel can also be kept up with by way of his YouTube channel.

The Physical 100 star posts his workout routines on YouTube, and his channel has built a subscriber base of over 6,200 people.

His videos show him going out and filming his particular workout regime, allowing fans to give some of the exercises he does for particular muscle groups a try.

What makes them unique is that while showing off Emmanuel's routine, they also serve as a bit of a vlog for the fitness influencer.

Just like most of his other social media content, most of Emmanuel's YouTube presence is in Korean, as that is where he lives and most of his fans are from.

How To Follow Emmanuel Online

Emmanuel can be followed online on Instagram (@_charles_emmy_), YouTube (Ifbbproshaibuemmanuel), and TikTok (@shi_bah).

Physical Season 2 kicks off on Netflix on Tuesday, March 26.