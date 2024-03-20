Who Is Justin Harvey from Physical: 100? 4 Things to Know About the Actor

Get the scoop on Justin Harvey, a contestant on the reality show Physical: 100 Season 2.

In Physical: 100, participants who are in top bodily condition compete to see who is in the best shape. Contestants are expected to demonstrate such attributes as strength and agility as well as strategic thinking.

4 Fun Facts About Physical: 100’s Justin Harvey

Justin Harvey

Justin Harvey Has Acted in Several Korean Movies

Born on March 27, 1991, Justin Harvey, whose hometown is Bloemfontein, South Africa, has had roles in several South Korean movies and television series. These productions have covered a range of genres, from action to comedy.

According to his IMDb profile, Harvey is the most active foreign actor in South Korea. He made his big screen debut in 2022 with The Witch: Part 2. The Other One.

Justin Originally Went to Law School

Before pursuing the path of an entertainer, 32-year-old Justin Harvey set his sights on law school. But when he was 24 years old, he came to South Korea and began a career in front of the camera.

Harvey got his start as a model in Korea before breaking into acting for commercials. Later, he gained greater notoriety for his TV work and eventually jumped into the movie business.

Justin Isn't Just Bilingual, He's Trilingual

Justin Harvey is something of a polyglot. Not only is he fluent in English, but he also possesses a mastery over the languages of Afrikaans and Korean. He knows a bit of Dutch as well.

This is all the more impressive considering that Harvey only took language courses for about a month.

According to The Korea Herald, the actor’s ultimate goal is to become expertly proficient enough in the Korean language to headline his own film or show in South Korea.

Justin Harvey has been so immersed in and accepted into Korean culture that Seoul’s Mayor Oh Se Hoon gave him an honorary citizenship award. In a 2021 Instagram post, Harvey noted that receiving the award was “a great honor:”

“I had the great honor of being awarded an Honorary citizenship award by Mayor Oh Se Hoon last week. I am happy to be a contributing member of society and thankful to this city that I call home. It is wonderful to see so many foreign residents of Korea trying to make a difference. Congrats to all of the fellow recipients. And thank you to all the kind messages I received over the last few days. I have also heard that I am the first person from South Africa to receive this award since it’s conception in 1958. The award has been given to 890 people in that time.”

Justin Loves Korean Food

Harvey is a big fan of South Korean cuisine, enjoying meals like kimchi stew. He also remarked to The Korea Herald that he feels that, by living in Korea, he feels a great sense of comfort and security:

“My three favorite dishes are kimchi stew, jokbal and live long-arm octopus, I really appreciate how safe I feel in South Korea. I even left a wallet on the bus and didn’t realize it until the police called me to return it.”

In another Instagram post from 2021, Harvey commented on his love for Seoul, calling it “the best city to live in:”

“Sometimes I think Seoul is the absolute best city to live in. It’s hard to stay positive in such a negative world, but days like this makes me remember all the things I have to be grateful for.”

How To Follow Justin Harvey Online

For those who want to follow Justin Harvey, he can be found on Instagram (@justin.irrelevance).

Both seasons of Physical: 100 are available to stream on Netflix.