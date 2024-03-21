Physical: 100 Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

By Jennifer McDonough Posted:
Physical 100 Season 2

Find out when Episode 5 of Physical: 100 Season 2 arrives, along with the release dates and schedule of future installments.

Physical: 100 is a reality series built around physical perfection. 100 contestants compete in challenges of strength and capability to determine who is in the most superior shape.

When Physical: 100 Season 2 Episode 5 Episode Release?

Min-Su in Physical: 100 Season 2
Netflix

Season 2, Episode 5 of Physical: 100 will stream on Netflix on Tuesday, March 26. It is the fifth episode of a nine-episode season.

Below is the schedule for the remainder of Season 2, with each episode releasing at 3:00 a.m. on the following days:

  • Episode 5 – Tuesday, March 26
  • Episode 6 – Tuesday, March 26
  • Episode 7 – Tuesday, March 26
  • Episode 8 - Tuesday, April 2
  • Episode 9 – Tuesday, April 2

What Is Netflix's Physical: 100 About?

In Physical: 100, contestants who put a lot of work into their physique and bodily condition battle it out to find out who's the best.

The series originates in South Korea and, as such, many of the players in Physical: 100 are from or live in the country. Contestants include actor Justin Harvey, former K-pop star Kang So Yeon, and bodybuilder Emmanuel.

Everyone on the show is tested in exercises that measure attributes such as agility, strength, and the ability to think strategically.

The games are typically physically strenuous in nature, like The Wings of Icarus, in which participants climb a rope for as long as they can possibly stand it.

Adding to the fun of the reality series is that each contender for the cash prize has a plaster cast of their torso. If someone is eliminated from the competition, they must take a sledgehammer to that cast and destroy it.

The next episode of Physical: 100 will be available on Netflix on Tuesday, March 26. All of Season 1 is also available on the platform.

