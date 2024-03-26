Physical: 100 Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Find out when Physical: 100 Season 2’s penultimate installment, Episode 8, arrives on Netflix and the release date for the finale.

The hit reality competition series Physical: 100 sees contestants face a variety of physically and mentally strenuous challenges to determine who‘s in top bodily form.

When Does Physical: 100 Season 2, Episode 8 Hit Netflix?

The second-to-last episode of Physical: 100’s second season will make its Netflix debut on Tuesday, April 2 at 3 a.m. ET. The season finale, Episode 9, will also drop on the same day and time.

Check out the full schedule for the rest of Physical: 100 Season 2 below:

  • Episode 8 - Tuesday, April 2
  • Episode 9 – Tuesday, April 2

Netflix's Physical: 100 Series Explained

Physical: 100 is a South Korean series and many of its participants are either native to the country or are currently living there.

The program includes various games and challenges to test strength, willpower, and agility. Some featured contestants are Nigerian bodybuilder Emmanuel, South African-born actor Justin Harvey, and former musician Kang So Yeon.

The endgame for all involved players is a cash prize of $240,000. But that money is hard-fought for, as many of the series’ challenges are no small feat. For example, in the game Punishment of Sisyphus, contenders were required to push a 220-pound ball upward on an inclined surface multiple times.

Physical: 100 Season 1 is streaming on Netflix, along with Episodes 1-7 of Season 2.

