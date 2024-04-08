Elsbeth continues its 2024 schedule, as fans eagerly await the release dates for new episodes.

First arriving on February 29, Elsbeth centers on one-of-a-kind attorney Elsbeth Tascioni as she works alongside the New York Police Department, with the series being a new spin-off of The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Featuring True Blood's Carrie Preston and Superman's Wendell Pierce as part of its cast, Elsbeth already boasts a stellar 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paramount confirmed the upcoming schedule of release dates for CBS' 2024 comedy series, Elsbeth.

After the pilot arrived on February 29, followed by two new episodes on April 4, Episode 4 will air on CBS on Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It will also stream on Paramount+ the following day (Friday, April 12) at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

The synopsis for Episode 4, titled "Love Knocked Off," reads as follows:

"Things turn deadly when elite matchmaker Margo Clarke (Retta) goes to extreme lengths to keep her socialite client from finding out the truth about her perfect new husband. When the husband goes missing, Captain Wagner assigns Elsbeth and Kaya to investigate."

Episode 5 ("Ball Girl") also had it synopsis released online, which can be seen below:

"When the world’s top tennis champion drops dead on the court, Elsbeth and Kaya home in on a rising tennis star and his competitive father and coach (Blair Underwood). Meanwhile, Captain Wagner begins to suspect Elsbeth’s reason for being in New York goes beyond the consent decree."

The confirmed release schedule for Elsbeth Season 1 proceeds as follows:

Episode 1: "Pilot" - Thursday, February 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 2: "A Classic New York Character" - Thursday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 3: "Reality Shock" - Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 4: "Love Knocked Off" - Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 5: "Ball Girl" - Thursday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 6: "An Ear For An Ear: - Thursday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Season 1 is set to include 10 episodes, although no reports confirm when the last four episodes will air on CBS.

Based on the schedule thus far, it is expected that the final quartet of episodes will debut on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, although fans will have to wait to find out the official dates for their release.

Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 4 will debut on CBS on Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT before hitting Paramount+ on Friday, April 12 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

