Here's When Elsbeth Season 2's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

A new report has shed some light on when Elsbeth Season 2 will be released on CBS.

Elsbeth is a spin-off from the world of The Good Wife and The Good Fight which sees Carrie Preston's titular character help the New York Police Department (NYPD) to solve various murder cases while also going undercover to dig deep if NYPD Captain Wagner is involved in illegal transactions.

Elsbeth Season 1 premiered on CBS on February 29 and the finale aired on May 24.

When Will Elsbeth Season 2 Release on CBS?

In May 2024, Elsbeth lead actress Carrie Preston confirmed on X that filming for Season 2 will begin in July while also noting that the new season will be part of CBS' fall schedule.

Historically, CBS' Fall schedule usually starts in late September or early October, meaning that Elsbeth Season 2 is expected to premiere around those timeframes.

Elsbeth Season 2's release this fall indicates that the gap between Seasons 1 and 2 will be at least four months.

Deadline reported in May 2023 that Elsbeth Season 1 was initially planned to be released in the fall of 2023, but it was ultimately delayed to 2024 due to the Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes.

What's Next for Elsbeth in Season 2?

Season 1 ended with a major change for Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni since she stayed to work with the NYPD after making amends with Captain Wagner.

It was revealed in Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 9 that Captain Wagner is innocent and Lieutenant Dave Noonan had been using his name in shady dealings across New York.

Elsbeth staying with the NYPD is a major boost for the precinct since she has been instrumental in solving some of their complex murder cases throughout the first season.

Elsewhere, Captain Wagner also promoted Officer Kaya Blanke to detective, indicating that she will lead the investigations instead of being second fiddle to the long list of investigators appearing in each episode.

Elsbeth and Kaya will likely serve as the main investigative duo in Season 2 who are expected to spearhead in unpacking the different murder cases that will emerge.

Given Dave Noonan's arrest in Season 1, there is also a chance that he could return to seek revenge against Captain Wagner, Elsbeth, and the NYPD.

Elsbeth Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+.

