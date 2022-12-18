Elizabeth Olsen’s Alternate Scarlet Witch Battle vs. Captain Carter Revealed (Photos)

Some new concept art for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released, revealing the existence of an alternate scene with Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter going up against Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

One of the most fun bits of the latest Benedict Cumberbatch MCU film is how it featured the Illuminati for the first time. The shadowy group featured an alternate group of heroes watching over their universe, including Reed Richards, Professor X, Black Bolt, and Maria Rambeau's Captain Marvel.

Among them was also Haley Atwell’s Captain Carter—though not the same exact one from What If…?.

In the final movie, she didn’t have much of a notable role and really only had a minute or so of notable screen time. Now, however, it’s been revealed that Carter could have gotten a more substantial part to play.

An Alternate Fight Between Carter and Maximoff

Concept artist Soren Bendt released new storyboard images that depict a cut version of Captain Carter and Scarlet Witch’s fight from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The sequence would have seen Captain Carter leading Doctor Strange, Christine, and America Chavez through the underground tunnels instead of being killed before that moment.

Carter would then try to buy the group some time as Olsen's Scarlet Witch catches up to them.

As one would expect, Wanda has no trouble getting through the heavy metal door with her powerful abilities.

While this version of events didn’t make the cut, it seems Wanda was just as frenzied and violent as the final movie depicts her to be.

Carter delivers a Steve Rogers classic: “I can do this all day,” as she did right before her death in the final cut.

Wanda takes all of the surrounding debris and hurls it at Carter.

Carter holds her shield high, even though most of that debris is absolutely going to find itself lodged in her legs.

Just before what’s likely to be the killing blow, Wanda can be seen getting ready to charge at Carter.

Will Captain Carter Ever Return?

One thing about the Illuminati in Multiverse of Madness, is that basically every single one of them could have used more screen time.

What audiences were given was still fun, but more time with the group would have had a far greater impactful. This is especially true for Agent Carter, who the wider general audience was already connected to in some degree, unlike Reed or Black Bolt.

In the above version of the movie, it seems that Carter would have also gotten the longest scene with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Whereas, in the final films, she was dispatched in what felt like seconds.

The next time fans can see more Captain Carter will be in What If…?’s second season, which lands at some point next year on Disney+. As for live-action, no further plans are known, but she could always pop up in something like 2026’s Avengers: Secret Wars.