Here's When Elevation Movie's Streaming Release Is Now Expected

Elevation recently brought a new post-apocalyptic thriller to the big screen, but for those unable to make it to cinemas, there is some indication of when the film will be available on streaming.

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie leads the film as a single father who teams up with Morena Baccarin and Maddie Hasson's characters to save his son from the monstrous creatures that have invaded Earth.

Elevation was released in cinemas on November 8, 2024, and received mixed reviews upon release.

When Will Elevation Be Released on Digital?

Vertical (formerly Vertical Entertainment) holds the rights to Elevation meaning its release strategy may follow some of the company's previous release patterns.

Here are the digital release dates for some of Vertical's other 2024 movies:

Poolman : May 10, 2024 (theatrical) - May 31, 2024 (digital): 21 days

: May 10, 2024 (theatrical) - May 31, 2024 (digital): 21 days The Exorcism : June 21, 2024 (theatrical) - July 9, 2024 (digital): 18 days

: June 21, 2024 (theatrical) - July 9, 2024 (digital): 18 days Lee: September 27, 2024 (theatrical) - October 18, 2024 (digital): 21 days

Vertical's films tend to have a short theatrical-to-digital pipeline, indicating that Elevation could have the same. Based on this, it seems likely Elevation will be released on digital platforms within three weeks, possibly around November 29.

When Will Elevation Release on Streaming?

The streaming release of Elevation is slightly more complicated as Vertical does not have one consistent streaming partner.

The Exorcism went to Shudder and Lee landed at Sky Cinema in the UK. Other Vertical films like Lazareth, Chief of Station, and Poolman ended up on Hulu after their digital release, so it's possible Elevation could follow suit, but an official streaming home is still to be announced.

Again, looking at past Vertical releases could hint at Elevation's streaming date. Poolman's released on Hulu on November 8, around six months after its theatrical debut. Meanwhile, Lee released on Sky Cinema barely a month after its theatrical release in the U.K.

This means Elevation could hit streaming services as soon as December, but it is more likely that it will follow the six-month trend and be released early in 2025 instead.

Elevation is now available to watch in cinemas.