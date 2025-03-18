Here's When Paddington In Peru's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Audiences are already wondering when Paddington in Peru may be watchable on streaming services.

Paddington's globetrotting adventure only recently hit cinemas and was received equally well as its two preceding films. The family film franchise has often drawn praise for its charming depiction of the iconic bear from children's literature.

The third film takes Paddington and his human family, the Browns, to South America to visit his Aunt Lucy, where zany adventures await them.

When Will Paddington in Peru Be Available on Digital?

Sony Pictures

Paddington in Peru was released in cinemas on February 14, 2025, in the U.S. (although it premiered in the UK in November 2024). If recent movie-to-streaming pipelines have proven anything, it's that the film will be available at home in no time.

The first step after a film's theatrical release is for it to become available on digital and VOD platforms for rent and purchase.

With Paddington in Peru distributed by Sony Pictures in the US, it's likely the movie will follow a similar schedule to other movies from the studio.

Some films like the Sony Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter have had short theatrical-digital release windows of just over a month, while others take closer to 6 weeks, which Paddington in Peru is likely to do as well:

It Ends With Us: Theatrical: August 9, 2024 Digital: September 24, 2024 (46 days after theatrical)

Saturday Night: Theatrical: September 27, 2024

Digital: November 12, 2024 (47 days after theatrical)

Venom: The Last Dance: Theatrical: October 25, 2024 Digital: December 10, 2024 (46 days after theatrical)

Kraven the Hunter Theatrical: December 12, 2024 Digital: January 14, 2025 (34 days after theatrical)



Based on these previous releases, it is likely Paddington in Peru will be released on digital platforms around 45-50 days after is theatrical debut, which would be sometime in early April 2025.

When Will Paddington in Peru Start Streaming?

Following its digital debut, Paddington in Peru's next stop in the release pipeline will be on streaming services.

Given that the film is being distributed by Sony, fans can expect it to come to Netflix when it starts streaming, as the two studios have a licencing deal.

Here's when some of Sony's previous films landed on Netflix:

It Ends With Us: Theatrical: August 9, 2024 Netflix: December 9, 2024 (122 days later)

Saturday Night : Theatrical: September 27, 2024 Netflix: January 25, 2025 (121 days later)

: Venom: The Last Dance: Theatrical: October 25, 2024 Netflix: February 25, 2025 (124 days later)

Kraven the Hunter: Theatrical: December 12, 2024 Netflix: March 13, 2025 (92 days later)



Sony's theatrical-to-streaming pipeline is fairly consistent across its releases, with films landing on Netflix around 120-125 days after their cinema debut.

If Paddington in Peru is to do the same, that means it would stream on Netflix around mid-June.

However, a film's box office and critical response can impact its streaming schedule. Kraven the Hunter is an obvious example, with the film bombing at the box office Sony shifted its strategy to allow the movie to release on streaming sooner.

Paddington in Peru has had a fairly slow box office run in the U.S. so far, but it did become the third-highest-grossing film in the UK in 2024, so that could indicate it will follow Sony's typical streaming release schedule, rather than be moved up.

Paddington in Peru's digital release date has not been confirmed but it is currently screening in theatres nationwide.