Here's When Den of Thieves 2's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera arrived in theaters on January 10, and fans are eager to watch it at home on streaming and digital.

The film sees Gerard Butler reprising his role as LA police officer Nick for a Den of Thieves sequel where he breaks bad and joins the criminal side.

When Will Den of Thieves 2 Release on Digital?

Lionsgate

After coming to theaters in January, the next stop for Den of Thieves 2 will be PVOD, where it will become available for digital purchase from major retailers such as Apple, Google, Amazon, and more.

While a digital release date has not yet been announced for Den of Thieves 2, comparing the theatrical-to-digital windows for other recent movies from distributor Lionsgate may help predict when it will become available.

Looking at Lionsgate's last three movies, all have come to PVOD exactly 21 days after theaters, so the same should be expected for Den of Thieves 2:

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Theatrical: April 19, 2024 Digital: May 10, 2024 (21 days after theatrical)

Borderlands Theatrical: August 9, 2024 Digital: August 30, 2024 (21 days after theatrical)

The Crow Theatrical: August 23, 2024 Digital: September 13, 2024 (21 days after theatrical)



As Den of Thieves 2 came to theaters on January 10, it could be available for digital purchase on Friday, January 31, following the same 21-day window.

When Will Den of Thieves 2 Release on Streaming?

Currently, Lionsgate holds a Pay-One streaming deal with STARZ, which means its movies are available on the service first after being released for digital purchase.

Looking at some of Lionsgate's latest movies to release on streaming, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare took 152 days to arrive on STARZ, while Borderlands took a slightly shorter 138 days after becoming a box office disaster:

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Theatrical: April 19, 2024 Streaming: September 18, 2024 (152 days after theatrical)

Borderlands Theatrical: August 9, 2024 Streaming: December 25, 2024 (138 days after theatrical)



If Den of Thieves 2 follows around the same streaming timeframe as other recent Lionsgate releases, it should be available on STARZ over the summer, likely between late May and early June.

As The Hollywood Reporter states, Lionsgate also has a Pay-Two deal with NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, which will serve as its next online destination after a run on STARZ.

As the Pay-Two window usually lands around 18 months after a movie's Pay-One streaming debut, Peacock subscribers may not see Den of Thieves 2 available on the service until late 2026.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is playing now in theaters worldwide (find out more exclusive details about the big twist ending).