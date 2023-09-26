Dumb Money Streaming Release: When Will It Come Out Online?

Dumb Money just opened in theaters but is not projected to be a big box office hit, so when will it become available to stream at home?

The biographic comedy has one of the biggest casts of 2023, including Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, and Seth Rogen.

The film follows a man named Keith Gill (Dano) who noticed GameStop's stock decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic and started a YouTube livestream to share his views.

In January 2021, he capitalized on the GameStop short squeeze driven by the subreddit r/WallStreetBets, making a $9 million profit in two days and throwing the CEOs of major stock market companies into a frenzy.

Dumb Money, directed by Craig Gillespie, is based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich.

How to Watch Dumb Money

Dumb Money made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 8.

The film, distributed by Sony Pictures, added screenings in Los Angeles and New York City on September 15 and then in several more markets on September 22.

In order to avoid the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Theater takeover on October 13, Sony moved the wide release date for Dumb Money up to Friday, September 29 from its previous date of October 6.

Dumb Money is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics rating.

When Will Dumb Money Hit Netflix?

Since signing a deal that took effect in 2022, all Sony Pictures films will begin streaming Netflix during the pay-one window following its run in theaters.

Most of Sony's movies move to Netflix around 120 days after their initial opening:

Uncharted - February 18, 2022 - August 5, 2022 (168 days)

- February 18, 2022 - August 5, 2022 (168 days) Morbius - April 1, 2022 - September 7, 2022 (159 days)

- April 1, 2022 - September 7, 2022 (159 days) Father Stu - April 13, 2022 - September 16, 2022 (156 days)

- April 13, 2022 - September 16, 2022 (156 days) Where the Crawdads Sing - July 15, 2022 - November 12, 2022 (120 days)

- July 15, 2022 - November 12, 2022 (120 days) Bullet Train - August 5, 2022 - December 3, 2022 (120 days)

- August 5, 2022 - December 3, 2022 (120 days) Lyle, Lyle Crocodile - October 7, 2022 - February 4, 2023 (120 days)

- October 7, 2022 - February 4, 2023 (120 days) A Man Called Otto - December 29, 2022 - May 6, 2023 (129 days)

- December 29, 2022 - May 6, 2023 (129 days) 65 - March 10, 2023 - July 8, 2023 (120 days)

Adam Driver's 65 wasn't a significant film to hit theaters this year, earning just $32 million in North America. However, it is relevant in terms of projecting when Dumb Money begins streaming.

Per Box Office Pro, Dumb Money could make upwards of $42 million at the domestic box office.

Following trends, Dumb Money will likely be released 120 days after opening in theaters. This would make its Netflix debut on January 27, 2024. However, that is a Saturday, so it could be moved to January 26 or 29.

Dumb Money opens in most theaters on Friday, September 29.