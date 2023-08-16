No Hard Feelings Streaming Release: When Will It Come Out Online?

No Hard Feelings will be coming to streaming in the not-too-distant future.

Jennifer Lawrence returned to theaters this summer as 32-year-old Maddie Baker, who is hired by the rich helicopter parents of Andrew Barth Feldman's Percy Becker to "date" their introverted son and bring him out of his shell before college.

No Hard Feelings recently came to digital on August 15 after its theatrical release on June 23. The movie was almost made as a streaming original before Sony Pictures beat out Netflix and Apple Original Films for the Lawrence sex comedy.

Will Will 'No Hard Feelings' Release on Streaming?

Sony

Sony has an exclusive pay-one agreement with Netflix to bring its latest movies to the service from 2022 onwards, while also giving the streamer the first look at the studio's direct-to-streaming releases before they can be shopped elsewhere.

As No Hard Feelings was distributed by Sony Pictures and produced by Columbia Pictures, the Jennifer Lawrence comedy will make its streaming debut on Netflix, but when exactly will that be?

Looking at the first few Sony movies to be released under its Netflix deal, most movies came to the streamer around 160 days after coming to theaters. But looking at the movies released since last summer, the studio has maintained a fairly consistent theatrical-to-streaming window of 120 days:

Uncharted - February 18, 2022 - August 5, 2022 (168 days)

- February 18, 2022 - August 5, 2022 (168 days) Morbius - April 1, 2022 - September 7, 2022 (159 days)

- April 1, 2022 - September 7, 2022 (159 days) Father Stu - April 13, 2022 - September 16, 2022 (156 days)

- April 13, 2022 - September 16, 2022 (156 days) Where the Crawdads Sing - July 15, 2022 - November 12, 2022 (120 days)

- July 15, 2022 - November 12, 2022 (120 days) Bullet Train - August 5, 2022 - December 3, 2022 (120 days)

- August 5, 2022 - December 3, 2022 (120 days) Lyle, Lyle Crocodile - October 7, 2022 - February 4, 2023 (120 days)

- October 7, 2022 - February 4, 2023 (120 days) A Man Called Otto - December 29, 2022 - May 6, 2023 (129 days)

- December 29, 2022 - May 6, 2023 (129 days) 65 - March 10, 2023 - July 8, 2023 (120 days)

So, as No Hard Feelings released in theaters on June 23, 2023, based on the assumption the sex comedy will follow this standard 120 days release window, it will likely arrive on Netflix around October 21, give or take a few days.

Will No Hard Feelings 2 Ever Happen?

No Hard Feelings reportedly had a budget of $45 million - of which $25 million supposedly went to Jennifer Lawrence - and it turned over $85 million at the box office, indicating it likely broke even once various cuts were taken.

Most, including Sony, likely weren't expecting much from No Hard Feelings at the box office as comedies rarely find much success in theaters anymore. Instead, the studio would have been hoping to find more success in home release sales and on streaming to compensate for the R-rated comedy's box office struggles.

Whether No Hard Feelings 2 will ever happen may depend on how much of a success the comedy will become at home. Then again, the creatives behind the movie may simply see this as a one-off story and have no interest in making a sequel, as is common for R-rated comedies of this nature.

Following the ending of No Hard Feelings, Maddie and Percy are friends once again, with the former off to start a new life in California while the latter begins his time studying at Princeton, so they're certainly off on their own paths.

But perhaps, if No Hard Feelings 2 were to happen, then they may end up reunited, or maybe a follow-up could just choose to focus on one of the pair.

No Hard Feelings is available for digital purchase now.