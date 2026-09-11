Drawn Together Movie Part 2's Release Won't Be Long As Prime Video Star Ester Expósito Says The Sequel Has Already Completed Production

The lead stars of Prime Video's Drawn Together (Enfrentandos: Marfil) declared that viewers should not treat the first movie's ending as closed because a sequel is already in the can. The latest Spanish romantic thriller from Prime Video is based on Mercedes Ron's novel Marfil, following an unusual love story between Marfil Cotes (played by Bandidos star Ester Exposito) and her new live-in bodyguard, Sebastian Moore (Hugo Diego Garcia). Marfil is the daughter of a powerful Spanish businessman who was kidnapped and then released without a clear explanation, prompting her father to place her under Sebastian's around-the-clock protection. The pair's forced proximity naturally led to romance, introducing many more twists and turns about who Sebastian really is.

Drawn Together's ending pulled back the curtain on the lies. As it turned out, Sebastian was not a hired bodyguard since he was an FBI agent in disguise. The kidnapping was staged to scare Marfil's father, Alejandro (Pablo Molinero), who was really a mobster, and force him to cooperate against a rival Russian gang. The movie ended with Marfil's transport to witness protection thwarted by the rival gang after their butler, Logan, betrayed them. The final moments showed Marfil being taken away, and Sebastian was too late.

Speaking with Fangirlish, Drawn Together lead star Ester Expósito confirmed that the sequel has already been filmed, emphasizing that "people don't have to worry" since the wait for Part 2's release on Prime Video won't be long. Hugo Diego Garcia also promised that the follow-up will be "good:"

Ester Exposito: “Well, the good thing is that it's known that there's a second part. And it's very clear, right? With the ending… And it's already been recorded, and people know it. In that sense, people don't have to worry.” Hugo Diego Garcia: “And it's good.” Exposito: “That it won't end like that.” Garcia: “And that we like it. So, we know that there's something very good coming.” Exposito: “Yes, the second part is pretty good." Garcia: “We haven't seen it yet.”

Expósito also teased that Drawn Together 2 "changes so much," shifting from a romance-driven movie to "pure action and thriller" that has dark elements:

"But we know it has nothing to do with the first one. It changes so much, it's like another genre. Suddenly, it's pure action and thriller. Much darker, much more extreme, everything. And we enjoyed it a lot. And we haven't seen it yet, but they've given us pieces. Like a summary. It looks incredible."

These comments are translated from Spanish to English.

Prime Vide

Ester Expósito also echoed the same sentiments about the follow-up to Drawn Together when speaking with CulturaOcio, noting that "it gets much, much darker:"

"It gets much, much darker. [It also has] much more action and thriller elements."

While plot details are still being kept under wraps, the Drawn Together star confirmed that part of the story revolves around exposing the "problem of systemic violence against women" to "very extreme levels:"

"I can't say much about the second part, but that's where this problem of systemic violence against women is most exposed - you'll see it in the second film- to very extreme levels. I don't want to give away any spoilers."

Prudo's report reinforced what Expositio and Garcia said in the previous interviews, confirming that "both parts of the story had already been filmed."

Garcia also promised in the same interview that the sequel "has much more adrenaline:"

"They are very different. The first is like a romance with a little bit of thriller and very little action at the end. The second is mostly thriller and action, so it has much more adrenaline."

Prime Video

There is no official release date yet for Drawn Together 2, but the fact that the sequel has already been filmed suggests that the wait will not be long. It's reasonable to assume that the sequel is part of Prime Video's 2027 lineup, potentially in early next year, or it could be released in the Summer 2027 window.

Prime Video Will Officially Change Genres In Drawn Together 2 (And It's For the Best)

Prime Video's Drawn Together is naturally split into two stories based on the Enfrentados duology by Mercedes Ron. The first book, Marfil, was presented as a love story and a tale of betrayal, sprinkled with action. The second book, Ebano (Drawn Apart in English adaptation), was meant to be the darker rescue-and-survival half, mainly focused on Sebastian trying to get Marfil back after Logan's betrayal.

Changing the genre of Drawn Together's sequel serves as the only honest way to finish Mercedes Ron's two-part story. The first film naturally worked as a romance with a thriller attached due to the unexpected setup between Marfil and Sebastian. The pair is deliberately drawn together so they can fall for each other as danger looms.

Interestingly, the latter part of Drawn Together gradually transitioned into the action-thriller elements the sequel will embrace, serving as a preview of what to expect in Sebastian's race against time to save Marfil.

The chase, Logan's betrayal, Alejandro's death, and Marfil's peril throughout are storytelling elements that will continue to have a huge impact in Drawn Together's sequel. While romance can still remain as the movie's heart, the action and thriller elements must stand out for the story to work.

It is also strategic for Drawn Together's cast and crew to shoot the two films as a single duology, as it makes the shift feel coherent rather than abruptly ending production at the cliffhanger ending.