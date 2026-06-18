'Your Fault London' Answers If Nick Kills Michael By the End of the Movie - And It's Heartbreaking

Your Fault: London's ending ramped up the drama by revealing Nick's irreversible actions against Michael, which completely changed Michael's life. Prime Video's romance drama served as the sequel to My Fault: London, continuing the story of step-siblings Noah (Asha Banks) and Nick (Matthew Broome), who fell into a passionate, forbidden romance. Your Fault: London chronicled the challenges they faced as they navigated their long-distance relationship, most notably the arrival of Michael (Joel Nankervis), Noah's Oxford acquaintance, who became a major source of tension.

Throughout the film, Noah and Nick's bond was tested by various challenges: Noah studying at Oxford while Nick was busy with his father's business empire in London. Michael entered Noah's life as a supportive friend, in stark contrast to Nick's possessive nature.

Did Nick Kill Michael in Your Fault: London? Here's What Truly Happened

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Tensions peaked during Your Fault: London's third act, starting with Noah's decision that she needed some space from Nick. Briar, however, encouraged Noah to make Nick jealous at the Leister Enterprises company party. Making matters worse, they brought Michael with them. Jealousy eventually boiled over after Nick assumed that Noah and Michael were together, prompting Nick to kiss his business partner, Sophia, in front of Noah.

Nick's secrecy, particularly his concealment of his past romantic history with Briar, combined with his growing closeness to Sophia, shattered Noah's trust. Feeling betrayed and abandoned amid their long-distance struggles, a heartbroken Noah gave in to temptation and slept with Michael.

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The morning after, a remorseful Nick showed up at Noah's dorm, offering a heartfelt apology. He opened up about his complicated history with Briar, explaining that he had kept it hidden to avoid unnecessary pain and drama. However, the damage had already been done by Briar's prior manipulation.

Noah, still raw but hopeful, seemed receptive to his words and willing to work through the mess. For a brief moment, it felt like they might find their way back to each other. The fragile reconciliation was completely destroyed when Nick pieced together the truth about Noah's night with Michael.

Overwhelmed by jealousy and betrayal, Nick tracked Michael down and physically assaulted him. Michael made things worse after he directly pointed out that Nick's possessiveness, lies, and emotional unavailability had pushed Noah away. Nick did not kill Michael in Your Fault: London, but he left him bloodied and injured. Nick immediately regretted what he did.

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A shocked Noah arrived just in time to find Nick sitting outside Michael's place. The police eventually arrested Nick for physical assault, leaving his potential future with Noah in ruins as he faced legal consequences for his heartbreaking actions. This ending was a complete reversal of his fate in My Fault: London, when he almost died after being involved in a car crash.

Your Fault: London's Heartbreaking Ending Completely Ruins Noah & Nick's Romantic Future

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Your Fault: London's heartbreaking ending forced Nick and Noah to confront their toxic cycles of jealousy, poor communication, and withheld truths. With their future uncertain after the arrest, it was reasonable to assume that the sequel's ending would set up major redemption arcs for both characters, leading to a potential reconciliation.

The ending teased painful consequences. Not only was Nick arrested, but he also damaged his father's carefully managed public image, which could also lead to a fallout within his inner circle. All of these set up the major events of the already-confirmed third Prime Video movie, Our Fault: London.

Nick must grapple with the guilt and consequences of his actions, with the need to break old patterns before he and Noah destroy each other completely. Fans also know that Noah, who was shaped by past trauma with her violent father, must confront the reality that Nick is slowly transforming into someone similar to her dad; she must do whatever it takes to change him before it's too late.