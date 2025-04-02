In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Stephen Lang shared an open-ended update on Don't Breathe 3 and its script while promoting his new show, House of David.

Referencing Charles Dickens, Lang expressed his interest in returning for a third Don't Breathe film, saying, "I'd like to finish the old buzzard off:"

"It's lying there right now. We'll have to see where it goes. You know, as Charles Dickens wrote, ‘Barkis is willing,’ I'd love to do it. I'd like to finish the old buzzard off, but we'll have to see where it goes."

The Don't Breathe horror franchise consists of two films, with the 2016 original directed by Fede Alvarez earning critical acclaim and strong box office returns, while the 2021 sequel, helmed by Rodo Sayagues, received a more mixed response.

Lang emphasized that it's vital to have "a script that really works, making a script that ties it all up," leaving an opening for a future writer to take the franchise across the finish line:

"The thing is having a script that really works, making a script that ties it all up. And if we get that, then I have no doubt we'll do it because both films were very successful."

In late 2022, Lang teased how he was preparing to film Don't Breathe 3, but since then, it appears no scripts have risen to the top to begin filming.

Despite the second film's lower earnings and divisive reception, Lang's chilling portrayal of Norman Nordstrom has kept interest in the series alive.

What Could Happen in Don't Breathe 3?

A potential Don't Breathe 3 could follow Phoenix (Madelyn Grace) as an adult, grappling with the psychological scars of her past while being forced to confront a new threat that echoes the horrors she once escaped.

The film might explore whether she follows in Norman Nordstrom's (Lang) footsteps, using his survivalist skills to defend herself or even becoming an anti-hero in her own right.

Alternatively, the story could explore Norman's past more deeply, revealing how he became the ruthless man audiences have seen and possibly tying his backstory to the unfinished business that haunts Phoenix.

In the meantime, Lang will continue portraying villain Miles Quaritch in James Cameron's Avatar sequels.