Doctor Strange 2 Casting Young Teenager for America Chavez Role

2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shaping up to be one of Marvel Studio's most expansive projects to date. Several cast members from 2016's Doctor Strange are reprising their roles, such as Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular hero, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Chiwitel Ejiofor as Baron Modo. Elizabeth Olsen is also joining the mix as the Scarlet Witch, another already-established hero of the MCU.

However, there's been plenty of rumors circulating regarding new characters fan may come across in the whimsical sequel. Earlier this year, The Illuminerdi reported from sources that Clea, a fellow sorceress/comic love interest of Strange, will have a role in the Doctor Strange sequel. Furthermore, the rumor of Evan Peters joining WandaVision in an unknown role may cross him over to In the Multiverse of Madness due to the movie's strong tie-ins to the Disney+ show.

No matter, the sequel is certain to continue expanding on the already massive franchise. And now, new information has been uncovered regarding another new character joining the fray alongside the Sorcerer Supreme...

NEWS

The Direct can confirm the existence of an official Marvel Studios casting grid stating that the studio is now casting a Puerto Rican actress, ages 12-15 years old, for an upcoming movie. This casting is for the role of America Chavez AKA Miss America in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WHAT THIS MEANS

For starters, it was previously reported by The Illuminerdi earlier this year that Miss America would be appearing in In The Multiverse of Madness. However, the new details acquired by The Direct further this report by including that the casting is currently happening and the age range for the desired actress.

This age range is actually lower than what was presumed for the role. The Illuminerdi mentioned that the role would be for a "teenage Hispanic female who will be a supporting lead in the film." A 12-to-15 year old is just below the average age of a teenager, though. In the comics, America Chavez is right around 18. Marvel Studios may be looking to cast someone younger to appeal more so to the younger portion of their viewer demographic.

What's most interesting to note about Miss America's strengthening presence in In the Multiverse of Madness is the growing possibility of a Young Avengers team-up within the MCU. Hawkeye, another Disney+ series, is confirmed to be casting for Kate Bishop, and WandaVision may introduce Speed and Wiccan, Wanda's two super-powered sons from the comics. Tack on Cassie Lang, who's already been established in the MCU as Scott Lang's daughter (and, due to the time skip in Avengers: Endgame, is now conveniently a teenager) and could very well take on the comic mantles of Stature or Stinger, and you have yourself a group of Young Avengers set and ready to go.

Either way, the introduction of Miss America further proves just how much Marvel Studios is growing. With most of the original Avengers now retired (or dead, R.I.P. Black Widow), it's time for a new team to arise—and America Chavez may very well be on her way to earning a spot on it.