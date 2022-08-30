Doctor Strange 2’s America Chavez Actress Lands Next Movie After MCU Debut

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave a lot of attention to Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular character and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, there was someone else who was the film’s breakout star: Xochitl Gomez. The newcomer brought to life America Chavez, a Multiverse traveler who was the subject of Wanda’s ire.

Many fans loved her introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more specifically, her portrayal of Chavez. Audiences around the world are already scratching their heads wondering when the character will return on screen.

Sadly, as of now, there isn’t an answer to those questions—and not many signs pointing to one either. But, it looks like the breakout actress has found her next role.

While it’s not the MCU, its apocalyptic nature seems to promise it’ll at least be just as exciting.

Xochitl Gomez Lands Her Next Role

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez has landed her next role after her Marvel Studios debut.

Gomez will be joining Mary Elizabeth Winstead to star in Ursa Major, a new sci-fi thriller that will be directed by Jonathan and Josh Baker, who formally worked on Kin.

The two will play “mother and daughter as they fight for survival on an Earth-like planet.” The entire synopsis can be seen below:

“Charlie and Natalie [are a] mother and daughter [who are] fighting for survival on an Earth-like planet, hiding from a group of relentless hutners with the added threat of an iminent and deadly storm approaches. But Natalie, now a teenager, has begun to question her mother’s decisions, her explanation of who [they] are, how they got here and what they need to do to survive.”

The movie’s script will be written by Patrick Somerville, who was most recently behind HBO Max’s Station Eleven. Colleen O’Brien and Katie French helped co-write the project.

Somerville will also produce alongside David Esenberg, John Finemore, Mason Novick, Allen Fischer, and Brian Steinberg. James Hoppe and Jack Byrnes will serve as executive producers.

Chavez Finally Gets a Mother

While the world may have to wait for America Chavez to be reunited with either one of her MCU mothers, at least she’ll be able to play out at least one motherly bond with this apocalyptic thriller.

It’s fantastic to see Xochitl Gomez get the attention she deserves. While many fans might be sad to see how this might delay her MCU return, the talent at work in the project suggests that, at the very least, Ursa Major will be a solid and enjoyable film.

But one has to still ask: when will Marvel Studios be picking up Chavez’s plot once again? As of now, there’s currently no word on the topic. There isn’t even any really solid information on when the next Doctor Strange will release or any window for when a Young Avengers project will debut—two projects where she’s the most likely to show up next.

Hopefully she’ll be back as America Chavez sooner than fans would expect. There’s a possibility that Disney’s upcoming D23 convention will provide some information of when she might show up next.

Ursa Major doesn’t currently have a release date, but with casting having just been announced, a late 2023 debut is likely.