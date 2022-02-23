MCU Star Reveals Marvel Studios' Intense Audition Process for America Chavez

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be Marvel Studios' next big Avengers-level blockbuster, following up on the chaos of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Alongside the return of Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, and all the Multiversal cameos promised, Xochitl Gomez will be making her MCU debut as the MCU's latest young hero, America Chavez.

Moving into Phase 4, the MCU appears to be building towards assembling the Young Avengers for a future project. Recently, the studio has introduced an increasing number of young heroes, including WandaVision's super-powered Maximoff twins and Hawkeye's Kate Bishop, with America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, and Ironheart set to debut soon.

At just 15 years old, Gomez will soon become one of the MCU's youngest stars as America Chavez and her Multiverse-hopping powers are expected to be integral to Multiverse of Madness.

A major role in a Marvel Studios blockbuster will obviously be game-changing for Gomez's career, but it doesn't sound like getting the role was a walk in the park based on her recent comments.

America Chavez Actress Describes Audition Process

In the Spring 2022 issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine obtained by The Direct, America Chavez actress Xochitl Gomez revealed the intense auction process she went through for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Gomez confirmed that the process began with an audition tape in March 2020 for an unknown Marvel project. Following this, the actress "didn't hear anything for a long time" but later received a call in August to film a second audition tape with "new fake [script excerpts] and a new fake character name:"

"In March 2020, I had my first self-tape audition, and it was for an unknown Marvel project. I didn't hear anything for a long time. Then, I got a call in August to tape again, but with completely new fake sides [script excerpts] and a new fake character name."

The young star was told the following week the studio was "very serious about [her]" and, only a few days later, "got an offer to screen test in London" in just ten days:

"A week later, I got a call from my agent who said that I was pinned, which means they're very serious about you. A few days after that, I got an offer to screen test in London. I had about 10 days to get my passport ready and got on a plane."

The America Chavez actress revealed her screen test was done on the set of the New York Sanctum, an experience she called "intimidating."

According to Gomez, the screen test was set up as a "real, working film set" where she met Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch for the first time. The Marvel newcomer shared her nerves about doing a scene with the legendary actor but said "everyone made [her] feel welcome:"

"I looked around and there were four cameras and like 80 crew members. It was a real, working film set. Most screen tests aren't like that. It was scary because that was the first time I met Benedict [Cumberbatch]. I was so nervous to do a scene with him. But he was super nice, and so were Sam [Raimi] and Richie [Palmer]. As intimidating as it was, everyone made me feel welcome."

Just two days after returning to her United States home, Gomez received a call from her agent, during which casting director Sarah Halley Finn joined to tell her, "Xochitl, welcome to the Marvel family! You're America Chavez:"

"Two days after returning to the US, Gomez got on a Zoom call from her agent, Stella Alex. "The casting director [Sarah Halley Finn] popped in and told me I got it! I was literally shocked. I couldn't believe it - especially when Sarah said, 'Xochitl, welcome to the Marvel family! You're America Chavez.' I was like, 'Are you serious?' My heart stopped. I couldn't even think because I didn't want to get my hopes up."

Marvel's Tough Audition Process

Marvel Studios and Disney currently sit at the top of Hollywood, not just in the eyes of moviegoers, but for the many stars and crew members eager to sign on to an MCU blockbuster. Given the unfathomable reach that these films and series have, landing a key role can be a career-shifting path.

Marvel will always be keen to score the top talent for its big-budget projects which naturally means having a rigorous audition process. Xochitl Gomez's audition process for Multiverse of Madness lasted a total of around six months, but once she had been shortlisted after the first tape, she scored the role in a matter of weeks.

For a role like America Chavez, who naturally requires a younger actor, the casting process will always be tougher as they have less past filmography to be judged on. A casting call for a starring role in a major Marvel project undoubtedly received thousands of applicants, so it isn't surprising it took the studio five months to shortlist Gomez.

America Chavez is one of Marvel's biggest young heroes, meaning Gomez likely has a bright future ahead in the MCU, especially as the Young Avengers begin to assemble. A solid reception for her role in Multiverse of Madness could even secure her own Disney+ series.

Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez will make her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters on May 6, 2022.